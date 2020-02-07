Hampton looks to sweep CSU

Hampton (10-12, 5-4) vs. Charleston Southern (11-12, 5-6)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern seeks revenge on Hampton after dropping the first matchup in Hampton. The teams last played on Jan. 4, when the Pirates shot 55.9 percent from the field while limiting Charleston Southern’s shooters to just 49.2 percent en route to a seven-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow, Greg Heckstall and Dondre Griffin have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 52 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Buccaneers have scored 74.4 points per game against Big South opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.

KEY FACILITATOR: Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 39 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Buccaneers are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 62 points or fewer and 5-12 when opponents exceed 62 points. The Pirates are 6-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 4-12 when they fall short of that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buccaneers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Charleston Southern has an assist on 39 of 66 field goals (59.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Hampton has assists on 39 of 87 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Hampton offense has scored 78.9 points per game this season, ranking the Pirates 24th among Division I teams. The Charleston Southern defense has allowed 72.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 242nd overall).