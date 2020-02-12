FGCU looks for road win vs Kennesaw St.

Florida Gulf Coast (7-19, 4-7) vs. Kennesaw State (1-22, 0-10)

KSU Convocation Center, Kennesaw, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast looks for its seventh straight win over Kennesaw State at KSU Convocation Center. Kennesaw State’s last win at home against the Eagles came on Jan. 30, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: Tyler Hooker is putting up 13.3 points and four rebounds to lead the way for the Owls. Bryson Lockley has paired with Hooker and is accounting for 7.9 points and five rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Caleb Catto, who is averaging 12.2 points and four rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Eagles have given up just 64 points per game to Atlantic Sun opponents thus far, an improvement from the 71 per game they gave up in non-conference play.CLUTCH CALEB: Catto has connected on 34.5 percent of the 142 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 35 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-14 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 7-5 when scoring at least 62.

COLD SPELL: Kennesaw State has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 61.5 points while giving up 74.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.1 percent. The Eagles have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game.