CS Fullerton seeks revenge on UC Irvine

Cal State Fullerton (8-14, 3-4) vs. UC Irvine (13-9, 5-1)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton seeks revenge on UC Irvine after dropping the first matchup in Fullerton. The teams last played on Jan. 15, when the Anteaters outshot Cal State Fullerton 42.4 percent to 38.5 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 74-61 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Austen Awosika, Jackson Rowe, Brandon Kamga and Davon Clare have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Titans points over the team’s last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Anteaters have given up just 61.5 points per game to Big West opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Awosika has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Cal State Fullerton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: UC Irvine is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 68.

STREAK SCORING: UC Irvine has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.2 points while giving up 59.8.

SECOND CHANCES: UC Irvine has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.7 percent this year. That figure is ranked 25th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Fullerton stands at just 22 percent (ranked 330th).