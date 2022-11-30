FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Argentina shakes off loss, shines in Group C 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Following a shocking opening defeat to Saudi Arabia , Argentina is moving on to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after beating Poland 2-0 to win Group C on Wednesday.

Argentina's victory didn't come without a struggle, though. Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny made nine saves in the first half, including one on a penalty kick against Lionel Messi .

Argentina eventually broke through in the second half with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julián Álvarez .

Despite the loss, Poland is still moving onto the knockout round of the World Cup, as Mexico didn't beat Saudi Arabia by enough goals in the other Group C match on Wednesday.

Former USMNT players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad, Sacha Kljestan and Cobi Jones, along with FOX Sports' Chad Johnson, broke down Argentina's win and all the chaos that happened in Group C.

Lionel Messi and Argentina prove to be the top team of Group C

Beasley: Messi stood out in group play, but not for the reason you think

It's not because of his goals. Yeah, he scored two goals. If you look at this game, he missed a penalty and he missed a sitter. Szczesny made another great save on Messi. I'm not a stat guy, I don't really worry about stats. I watch the game of football. So, if you watched this game, when Messi dropped deeper he created many more chances for his teammates when they started to make runs behind the back line. They almost had three or four breakaways on his passes alone. He does so much more than score goals and make magic with his feet. He brings players into the game and he makes Argentina tic.

Kljestan: Messi is the Man of the Group

I am Mr. Stats guy and it's because of [his goal against Mexico]. This game against Mexico was tight. It was physical. There were no chances to be had. Out of nowhere, he takes the perfect touch and has the perfect finish and because of that, they topped the group. This was the goal that broke the camel's back for them.

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores goal vs. Mexico in 64'

Jones: Julián Álvarez deserves shine

He got the second goal here that calmed everything down. I know it wasn't the three games, but it was a huge goal as far as it settled everything down. Like we said, the whole buildup is about getting through to the next round. Once you have that comfort level, you could see the game change at that point and Argentina say, ‘Let’s take a breather and ride it out.'

Conrad: Give Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni credit

I think when they lost that first game, which actually broke their long streak — they lose to Saudi Arabia, the house is on fire, and everyone is upset. He stayed calm, and he got everyone to stay calm. They got back-to-back 2-0 wins, and now they top the group. They're cruising to a really manageable game against Australia, with all due respect to Australia. They're a team I really wouldn't want to face because it feels like they had that one trip up, and they survived and here they are.

Johnson: Messi continues to be special

After losing to Saudi Arabia in the first game, the team wasn't wavering and Messi wasn't wavering. Even after missing the penalties, he continued to play the way he did. Being at the Mexico game and seeing that shot right outside the 18 go in was crazy. What they've been able to do, even after losing the first game, has been really dope.

