Morocco vs. Portugal live updates: Ronaldo benched in quarterfinal

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday on FOX with Morocco taking on Portugal at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium in the tournament's penultimate quarterfinal match.

The all-time head-to-head record between these two teams in the World Cup is 1-1, having met in 1986 and 2018.

There is one more semifinal spot up for grabs Saturday, as England takes on France next (11 a.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app). The winners will advance to play each other in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Here are the top plays!

Morocco vs. Portugal

Pregame updates

8:40 a.m. ET: Ronaldo sits again

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been relegated to the bench for Portugal's second straight game after being replaced in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Switzerland by 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos , who scored a hat trick in Portugal’s resounding 6-1 victory, before eventually entering for Ramos in the 73rd minute.

That was the first time the 37-year-old striker didn’t start a World Cup match since 2006. Reports surfaced soon after that Ronaldo told manager Fernando Santos that he would quit after finding out that he would not start for the national team — a report the Portuguese Football Federation since denied in a statement.

On Friday, his manager spoke about all the discussion around Ronaldo's status, saying, "I think it's high time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. In every news conference, 90% of the questions are about Cristiano Ronaldo."

For Portugal, the focus shifts to Ramos and whether he can duplicate his incredible game from Tuesday.

6': What could have been

Youssef En-Nesyri was this close to putting Morocco on the board early, but his header was a bit too high.

