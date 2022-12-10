FIFA World Cup 2022
Morocco vs. Portugal live updates: Ronaldo benched in quarterfinal
FIFA World Cup 2022

Morocco vs. Portugal live updates: Ronaldo benched in quarterfinal

12 mins ago

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Saturday on FOX with Morocco taking on Portugal at Qatar's Al-Thumama Stadium in the tournament's penultimate quarterfinal match.

The all-time head-to-head record between these two teams in the World Cup is 1-1, having met in 1986 and 2018.

There is one more semifinal spot up for grabs Saturday, as England takes on France next (11 a.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports app). The winners will advance to play each other in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Here are the top plays!

Morocco vs. Portugal

Pregame updates

8:40 a.m. ET: Ronaldo sits again

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been relegated to the bench for Portugal's second straight game after being replaced in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Switzerland by 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick in Portugal’s resounding 6-1 victory, before eventually entering for Ramos in the 73rd minute. 

That was the first time the 37-year-old striker didn’t start a World Cup match since 2006. Reports surfaced soon after that Ronaldo told manager Fernando Santos that he would quit after finding out that he would not start for the national team — a report the Portuguese Football Federation since denied in a statement.

On Friday, his manager spoke about all the discussion around Ronaldo's status, saying, "I think it's high time to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. In every news conference, 90% of the questions are about Cristiano Ronaldo."

For Portugal, the focus shifts to Ramos and whether he can duplicate his incredible game from Tuesday.

6': What could have been

Youssef En-Nesyri was this close to putting Morocco on the board early, but his header was a bit too high.

Stay tuned for updates!

Read more from the World Cup:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

52 mins ago
England vs. France: Is this finally the Three Lions' year?
FIFA World Cup 2022

England vs. France: Is this finally the Three Lions' year?

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’

12 hours ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

14 hours ago
Brazil coach Tite resigns after World Cup loss to Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil coach Tite resigns after World Cup loss to Croatia

14 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes