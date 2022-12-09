FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup Daily: Argentina, Croatia survive day of drama
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Daily: Argentina, Croatia survive day of drama

1 hour ago

Argentina will play in the World Cup semifinals after beating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout Friday — but it won't get its date with Brazil, which lost its penalty shootout with Croatia.

Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Friday and what to watch for Saturday.

Croatia 1 (4), Brazil 1 (2)

It's not that surprising Croatia won its penalty shootout: It has won all four penalty shootouts it has participated in at the World Cup and has been involved in five of the last seven extra-time games in the tournament.

What's more of a surprise is that it beat Brazil, which looked like the best team in the tournament going into the quarterfinals. Even on Friday, Brazil looked like the better team, outshooting Croatia 21-9 and winning the xG battle 2.56 to 0.62. 

It took the latest goal in Croatia's history (115:59) for it to equalize in the final moments of extra time.

Brazil was good — really, really good — but as the saying goes, sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and Croatia is both after making unlikely trips to the semifinals at two consecutive World Cups.

Croatia-Brazil highlights

Croatia-Brazil highlights
Croatia tied in the final minutes of extra time and then overcame Brazil on penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals.

Argentina 2 (4), Netherlands 2 (3)

Argentina's penalty shootout had a much happier ending, but it's safe to say La Albiceleste would have preferred to settle things in regulation. And they would have, had Wout Weghorst not scored in the 11th (yes, you read that right) minute of stoppage time. Weghorst also scored the goal that got the Netherlands within one goal.

Unfortunately for the Dutch, it suffered the same fate it did in the 2014 World Cup semifinals: a loss to Argentina in a penalty shootout. Argentina has now won five of the six penalty shootouts it has participated in at the World Cup, including both of its penalty shootouts with the Netherlands.

Argentina will go on to play Croatia in the semifinals Tuesday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Netherlands-Argentina highlights

Netherlands-Argentina highlights
In the match of the tournament thus far, the Netherlands rallied from a 2-0 deficit, but Argentina prevailed in a shootout.

SAVE OF THE DAY

Emiliano Martínez could have been better for Argentina in regulation, but he was sensational in its penalty shootout.

ASSIST OF THE DAY

We can't quit watching this sublime pass from Leo Messi.

GOAL OF THE DAY

Brazil didn't see out its goal of winning the World Cup, but it did manage to end the tournament the with three of the best goals we've seen this far — and it's unlikely any of the goals scored going forward will bump them from the list. 

Its latest, which came courtesy of Neymar, is just silly.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

Even after a heartbreaking loss, Neymar took some time to acknowledge Croatian midfielder Ivan Perišić's son, who appears to have checked to make sure the Brazilian star was OK.

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m. ET on FOX

Morocco is the biggest underdog left in the tournament, and it has to go up against a red-hot Portugal side. Can it continue its Cinderella Story and become the first African nation to advance to the World Cup semifinals, or will Portugal continue its impressive run of form?

England vs. France, 2 p.m. ET on FOX

If football truly is coming home, it has to go through France. With big-name talent all over the field, the individual matchups are scintillating. May the best team win.

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Listen:

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

1 hour ago
Brazil coach Tite resigns after World Cup loss to Croatia
FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil coach Tite resigns after World Cup loss to Croatia

1 hour ago
Neymar on future with Brazil: 'I don’t know'
FIFA World Cup 2022

Neymar on future with Brazil: 'I don’t know'

1 hour ago
World Cup Now: Messi's brilliance, Argentina defense key in victory
FIFA World Cup 2022

World Cup Now: Messi's brilliance, Argentina defense key in victory

2 hours ago
Lionel Messi moves one step closer with Argentina's dramatic win over Netherlands
FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi moves one step closer with Argentina's dramatic win over Netherlands

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes