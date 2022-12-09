Netherlands vs. Argentina live updates: Argentina goes up 1-0 in 1st half
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Friday on FOX with the Netherlands taking on Argentina at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's second quarterfinals match.
The winner will advance to play Croatia in the semifinals, which begin Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Croatia stunned tournament-favorite Brazil in Friday's first quarterfinal matchup, winning on penalty kicks and stamping its ticket to the semifinal round.
Here are the top plays!
PREGAME
How will this Netherlands team attempt to stop Messi?
Our FIFA World Cup Now team gets you ready for the match!
8': Risky business!
Dutch goalie Andries Noppert nearly gave Argentina a golden opportunity when he risked a pass by charging attacker Julián Álvarez.
23': Messi just a bit too high
Lionel Messi had a promising opportunity right outside the box, but his strike had too much touch on it as the ball sailed over the net to keep the match scoreless.
35': Messi's magic sets up Argentinan goal
It wasn't a shot from Messi that helped put Argentina in front. Rather, it was a no-look pass on a through ball to Nahuel Molina that put Argentina up 1-0 late in the first half.
45': It's soccer, not basketball!
Argentina's Cristian Romero was issued a yellow card when he swatted the ball away while trying to stop a Netherlands pass.
Stay tuned for updates!
