World Cup 2022: 10 matches to watch in the Group Stage

By David Mosse

FOX Sports Soccer Researcher

The 2022 FIFA World Cup draw is in the books, and while the consensus seems to be that there is no "Group of Death," we have plenty of enticing Group Stage matchups on the schedule.

Here are 10 fixtures that should have fans salivating between now and when the tournament kicks off Nov. 21.

1. Senegal vs. Netherlands, Group A, Nov. 21

Reigning African champion Senegal could be something of a dark horse in Qatar, but for Sadio Mane to find the back of the net in their opening match, he’ll need to get past a familiar face in the Netherlands’ back line in Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk.

Those two going head-to-head is enough to make this fixture a must-see before you throw in the fact that Senegal also boast a great center back in Kalidou Koulibaly and arguably the world’s best goalkeeper in Edouard Mendy.

2. United States vs. England, Group B, Nov. 25

2. United States vs. England, Group B, Nov. 25

The soccer gods — or is it football gods? — did us all a favor with this Black Friday showdown. Christian Pulisic is likely to come up against Chelsea teammates Mason Mount and Reece James, and the match will also have special meaning for Manchester City’s Zack Steffen, Arsenal-bound Matt Turner and, most of all, England-born Antonee Robinson.

Back in 1950, the United States pulled off maybe the biggest upset in World Cup history by beating England in Brazil, and in 2010, the two countries played to a 1-1 draw in South Africa. This time around, the Americans will have to contend with 2018 Golden Boot winner Harry Kane.

3. Argentina vs. Mexico, Group C, Nov. 26

Argentina finally put an end to their 28-year trophy drought by capturing the 2021 Copa America crown, a triumph made sweeter by the fact that they lost the 2015 and 2016 finals to Chile on penalties. The manager on the bench for both of those devastating defeats was none other than Tata Martino, who will now lead Mexico against his native country at this World Cup.

Martino must find a way to stop Lionel Messi, who is playing better for country than club for the first time in his career. Messi will be joined by a strong supporting cast that includes the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria. If nothing else, this fixture is an excuse to relive Maxi Rodriguez’s incredible round of 16 goal back in 2006.

4. Poland vs. Argentina, Group C, Nov. 30

Messi tried his best to be gracious when collecting the 2021 Ballon d’Or by saying that Robert Lewandowski should have been given the award in 2020. But Lewandowski swatted away Messi’s gesture and has since made clear that he believes he was deserving of the prize in 2021 as well.

Lewandowski did win the FIFA Best award, so this matchup actually features two reigning World Players of the Year. And for all the talk about Messi’s World Cup foibles, Lewandowski has plenty to prove as well after being shut out in 2018 as Poland crashed out in the group stage.

5. France vs. Denmark, Group D, Nov. 26

Just about everyone agrees that defending champions France boast the most talented squad at this World Cup. Kylian Mbappe is an even better player now than in 2018, and in an absurd case of the rich getting richer, Les Blues added Karim Benzema to their attack. The possibility certainly exists for the first repeat winners since Brazil in 1962.

It should make for a mouth-watering clash when France face a Denmark side that might just be this year’s Croatia. The Danes reached the semifinals of the previous Euros, despite losing Christian Eriksen to an incredible health scare in the opening game. Eriksen’s presence in Qatar will be one of the feel-good stories of the tournament.

6. Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Nov. 27

6. Spain vs. Germany, Group E, Nov. 27

Spain might not possess nearly the same star power as they did when they captured the 2010 World Cup, but they remain committed to their Tiki-Taka style and have played some lovely stuff under Luis Enrique. Barcelona midfielder Pedri will be one of the young players to watch in Qatar.

Germany looked like a spent force after their round of 16 exit at the Euros, but much of that had to do with Joachim Low overstaying his welcome. Hansi Flick has breathed new life into the team, and an attack featuring Thomas Muller, Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry will be a handful.

This is a clash of heavyweights and the only Group Stage match between two genuine contenders to lift the trophy.

7. Canada vs. Morocco, Group F, Dec. 1

Belgium and Croatia are unquestionably the two strongest teams in Group F, but allow me to salivate at the prospect of a pair of roadrunners such as Achraf Hakimi and Alphonso Davies occupying the same side of the field when Canada and Morocco meet in a battle of Cinderella hopefuls.

Both these countries have reason to look back fondly at 1986. For Canada, it represents their only previous World Cup appearance. And Morocco advanced to the knockout stage that year — the first time an African side accomplished that feat — by topping its group.

8. Brazil vs. Serbia, Group G, Nov. 24

The big development for Brazil since last year’s Copa America final defeat to Argentina has been the emergence of several exciting attacking players, such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Antony and, more recently, Gabriel Martinelli. They’ve all helped make the team less Neymar-dependent. But one thing the five-time world champions still lack is a prolific center forward.

Serbia don’t have that problem, thanks to the presence of Dusan Vlahovic, who, in the absence of Erling Haaland, will be the most promising young striker at this World Cup. Vlahovic wasn’t around when Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 in the 2018 group stage, and watching him tussle against the Brazilian back line this time will be worth the price of admission.

9. Portugal vs. Uruguay, Group H, Nov. 28

Portugal’s underwhelming performances the past two years shouldn’t obscure the fact that this is a frighteningly talented team. Cristiano Ronaldo is on a mission to become the first men’s player to score in five World Cups, and he’ll be joined in Qatar by a supporting cast that includes Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias.

This clash with Uruguay offers a chance for revenge, as La Celeste eliminated Portugal in the previous World Cup. But Uruguay have looked strong under new boss Diego Alonso, and they possess an interesting blend of youth and experience. Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin are still around and joined by the likes of Darwin Nunez, Federico Valverde and Ronald Araujo.

10. Ghana vs. Uruguay, Group H, Dec. 2

Luis Suarez’s intentional handball against Ghana in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals has always been somewhat unfairly included on his list of transgressions. Suarez made the correct play in that situation, and those who criticize him are adhering to some sportsmanship code I’m not familiar with.

Nevertheless, that play reverberates to this day, as it deprived Ghana from becoming the first African side to reach a World Cup semifinal. The Black Stars get another shot at Uruguay this time, and it figures to be an entertaining affair in the most balanced group of the tournament.

David Mosse is a soccer researcher and writer for FOX Sports. He has covered multiple FIFA World Cups, and he also is the co-host of Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union Podcast .

