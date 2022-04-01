FIFA Men's World Cup
2022 FIFA World Cup draw: Follow live from Qatar

The 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup is just 234 days away.

One of the biggest moments on the road to Qatar takes place Friday with the World Cup draw in which the 32 teams will be placed into eight groups.

Each group will have four teams that play each other round-robin style, starting with the tournament opener Nov. 21. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage and continue on to battle until a World Cup champion is crowned Dec. 18.

The draw is underway, and you can watch it unfold live on FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Here's a look at the four pots, determined by the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Pot 1: Qatar (host country), Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, England, France, Portugal and Spain

Pot 2: United States, Mexico, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland and Uruguay.

Pot 3: Iran, Japan, Morocco, Poland, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea and Tunisia.

Pot 4: Canada, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ghana, Saudi Arabia, Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates playoff winner, Costa Rica/New Zealand playoff winner, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.

We'll also track the draw live right here as the teams are drawn out of the pots Friday:

GROUP A

1. Qatar (Host country)
FIFA Ranking: 51
First World Cup appearance

2.

3.

4.

GROUP B

1. 

2.

3.

4.

GROUP C

1. 

2.

3.

4.

GROUP D

1. 

2.

3.

4.

GROUP E

1. 

2.

3.

4.

GROUP F

1. 

2.

3.

4.

GROUP G

1. 

2.

3.

4.

GROUP H

1. 

2.

3.

4.

