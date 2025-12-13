FIFA Men's World Cup
USMNT: Antonee Robinson Back for Fulham In Boost to World Cup Hopes
FIFA Men's World Cup

USMNT: Antonee Robinson Back for Fulham In Boost to World Cup Hopes

Updated Dec. 13, 2025 4:08 p.m. ET

United States left back Antonee Robinson was handed his first Premier League start of the season by Fulham on Saturday as he returns to full fitness after knee surgery.

Robinson had right knee surgery on May 27, two days after Fulham’s Premier League finale. He has experienced pain in his knee since, limiting him to four matches this season — three as a substitute in the league and one start in the English League Cup.

His most recent appearance was against Aston Villa on Sept. 28.

Making Fulham's starting lineup for the match at Burnley on Saturday will boost his prospects of being available for next summer's World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting. He hasn't played at all for the Americans in their international matches this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

United States
English Premier League
FIFA Men's World Cup
