FIFA Men's World Cup World Cup 2022: Full Group Stage schedule for Qatar

T-234 days until play begins for the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

With the draw complete, fans can begin to look forward to the games in November and December in Qatar.

Here is the full schedule of play in the Group Stage.

United States ' schedule (Group B):

* Match 1: vs. Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (Nov. 21)

* Match 2: vs. England (Nov. 25)

* Match 3: vs. Iran (Nov. 29)

Mexico 's schedule (Group C):

* Match 1: vs. Poland (Nov. 22)

* Match 2: vs. Argentina (Nov. 26)

* Match 3: vs. Saudi Arabia (Nov. 30)

Full Group Stage schedule:

Monday, Nov. 21:

* Qatar vs. Ecuador (opening match) (Group A)

* Senegal vs. Netherlands (Group A)

* England vs. Iran (Group B)

* USA vs. Wales/Ukraine Scotland (Group B)

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

* Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)

* Mexico vs. Poland (Group C)

* France vs. Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (Group D)

* Denmark vs. Tunisia (Group D)

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

* Spain vs. Costa Rica / New Zealand (Group E)

* Germany vs. Japan (Group E)

* Belgium vs. Canada (Group F)

* Morocco vs. Croatia (Group F)

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving):

* Brazil vs. Serbia (Group G)

* Switzerland vs. Cameroon (Group G)

* Portugal vs. Ghana (Group H)

* Uruguay vs. South Korea (Group H)

Friday, Nov. 25:

* Qatar vs. Senegal

* Ecuador vs. Netherlands

* England vs. USA

* Iran vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

Saturday, Nov. 26:

* Argentina vs. Mexico

* Saudi Arabia vs. Poland

* France vs. Denmark

* Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Tunisia

Sunday, Nov. 27:

* Spain vs. Germany

* Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Japan

* Belgium vs. Morocco

* Canada vs. Croatia

Monday, Nov. 28:

* Brazil vs. Switzerland

* Serbia vs. Cameroon

* Portugal vs. Uruguay

* Ghana vs. South Korea

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

* Qatar vs. Netherlands

* Ecuador vs. Senegal

* England vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

* Iran vs. USA

Wednesday, Nov. 30:

* Argentina vs. Poland

* Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

* France vs. Tunisia

* Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Denmark

Thursday, Dec. 1:

* Spain vs. Japan

* Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Germany

* Belgium vs. Croatia

* Canada vs. Morocco

Friday, Dec. 2:

* Brazil vs. Cameroon

* Serbia vs. Switzerland

* Portugal vs. South Korea

* Ghana vs. Uruguay

