World Cup 2022: Full Group Stage schedule for Qatar World Cup 2022: Full Group Stage schedule for Qatar
World Cup 2022: Full Group Stage schedule for Qatar

1 hour ago

T-234 days until play begins for the 2022 FIFA World Cup!

With the draw complete, fans can begin to look forward to the games in November and December in Qatar.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu react to USMNT's draw

Maurice Edu and Alexi Lalas give their reaction to the United States' group draw. Both love the position the U.S. are in and say the team has a good chance to advance.

Here is the full schedule of play in the Group Stage.

United States' schedule (Group B):

* Match 1: vs. Wales/Scotland/Ukraine (Nov. 21)

* Match 2: vs. England (Nov. 25)

* Match 3: vs. Iran (Nov. 29)

2022 FIFA World Cup: United States lands in Group B

The United States was placed in Group B alongside England in the FIFA World Cup Draw.

Mexico's schedule (Group C):

* Match 1: vs. Poland (Nov. 22)

* Match 2: vs. Argentina (Nov. 26)

* Match 3: vs. Saudi Arabia (Nov. 30)

2022 FIFA World Cup: Mexico lands in Group C

Mexico is drawn to join Argentina in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Full Group Stage schedule:

Monday, Nov. 21:

* Qatar vs. Ecuador (opening match) (Group A)
* Senegal vs. Netherlands (Group A)
* England vs. Iran (Group B)
* USA vs. Wales/Ukraine Scotland (Group B)

Tuesday, Nov. 22:

* Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia (Group C)
* Mexico vs. Poland (Group C)
* France vs. Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates (Group D)
* Denmark vs. Tunisia (Group D)

Wednesday, Nov. 23:

* Spain vs. Costa Rica/New Zealand (Group E)
* Germany vs. Japan (Group E)
* Belgium vs. Canada (Group F)
* Morocco vs. Croatia (Group F)

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving):

* Brazil vs. Serbia (Group G)
* Switzerland vs. Cameroon (Group G)
* Portugal vs. Ghana (Group H)
* Uruguay vs. South Korea (Group H)

2022 FIFA World Cup: Carli Lloyd describes excitement and joy behind the draw

Carli Lloyd shares her emotions during the World Cup draw process, ahead of the United States learning their group drawing.

Friday, Nov. 25:

* Qatar vs. Senegal
* Ecuador vs. Netherlands
* England vs. USA
* Iran vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland

Saturday, Nov. 26:

* Argentina vs. Mexico
* Saudi Arabia vs. Poland
* France vs. Denmark
* Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Tunisia

Sunday, Nov. 27:

* Spain vs. Germany
* Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Japan
* Belgium vs. Morocco
* Canada vs. Croatia

Monday, Nov. 28:

* Brazil vs. Switzerland
* Serbia vs. Cameroon
* Portugal vs. Uruguay
* Ghana vs. South Korea

2022 FIFA World Cup: Is Group C the Group of Death?

Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas and Maurice Edu discuss Group C in the FIFA World Cup, which features Argentina, Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Tuesday, Nov. 29:

* Qatar vs. Netherlands
* Ecuador vs. Senegal
* England vs. Wales/Ukraine/Scotland
* Iran vs. USA

Wednesday, Nov. 30:

* Argentina vs. Poland
* Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
* France vs. Tunisia
* Peru/Australia/UAE vs. Denmark

Thursday, Dec. 1:

* Spain vs. Japan
* Costa Rica/New Zealand vs. Germany
* Belgium vs. Croatia
* Canada vs. Morocco

Friday, Dec. 2:

* Brazil vs. Cameroon
* Serbia vs. Switzerland
* Portugal vs. South Korea
* Ghana vs. Uruguay

