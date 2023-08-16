FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: England's win sets up all-European final Updated Aug. 16, 2023 8:47 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

England will take on Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final Sunday after knocking out co-host Australia at Stadium Australia on Wednesday. It will mark the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1991 that two first-time finalists will go head-to-head (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET with kickoff at 6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

Australia still has a chance to medal in the third-place match against Sweden on Saturday.

Here's everything that happened in the second Women's World Cup semifinal.

[England ends Australia's dream run, will meet Spain in World Cup final]

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

— England will play in its first Women's World Cup final ever and its second-ever World Cup final as a country. England's men's team made the World Cup final in 1966 and won its only trophy on home soil.

Australia vs. England highlights

— England remains undefeated all-time when scoring first in the Women's World Cup, now 17W-2D-0L. England is also undefeated when leading after the first half in the Women's World Cup (13W-0D-0L).

— Ella Toone is the first England player — male or female — ever to score in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final of a major international tournament. She scored in the quarterfinals of Euro 2022, the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup and the final of Euro 2022.

— Australia's loss means no team has won a knockout stage match in the Women's World Cup when trailing after the first half since 2003, when Germany defeated Sweden 2-1 in the final after trailing 1-0 at the half. Australia hadn't conceded first at the tournament entering Wednesday.

Instant reactions to England's semifinal win

— Sarina Wiegman is the first coach — male or female — to reach a World Cup Final with two different teams. She made the 2019 Women's World Cup final with the Netherlands.

— Sam Kerr scored her sixth career Women's World Cup goal, one shy of Australia's all-time record. Lisa De Vanna currently holds the record.

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: Russo threads the needle

Ella Toone's goal was incredible. There's no denying that. But Alessia Russo was instrumental to its conception.

Coming off of a throw-in, Lauren Hemp passed the ball over her head and to the far post, where Russo was able to win the ball and control it on the first touch.

From there, Russo had two options: play the short pass to Hemp and hope that her left foot beats Mackenzie Arnold at the near post, or make the long pass behind Hemp to a wide-open Toone, who had the whole right side of the goal open.

Russo made the right call, and Toone rewarded her with a clinical strike.

England's Ella Toone opens the scoring

Goal of the Day: Kerr finally breaks through

It came later than anyone expected, but Sam Kerr finally found the back of the net for Australia, and the quality of the goal was a testament to her individual brilliance. With Australia in desperate need of a goal, Kerr struck the ball from well outside the 18-yard box, and the ball went just over the outstretched arms of Mary Earps.

Kerr did everything she could to will the Matlidas to a win.

Sam Kerr's brilliant strike pulls Australia even

[England's aggressive approach with Sam Kerr pays off]

Must-See Moment: England comforts Kerr

While England rightfully celebrated making it to the Women's World Cup final, its players also took time show their appreciation for Kerr, who plays in England at the club level.

LOOKING AHEAD

We're down to final two matches of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Here's how to watch the third-place match and the final:

THIRD-PLACE MATCH

Sweden vs. Australia (coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET, with kickoff on 4 a.m. on FOX)

FINAL

Spain vs. England (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FOX)

