Women's World Cup Daily: England's win sets up all-European final
England will take on Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final Sunday after knocking out co-host Australia at Stadium Australia on Wednesday. It will mark the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1991 that two first-time finalists will go head-to-head (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET with kickoff at 6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
Australia still has a chance to medal in the third-place match against Sweden on Saturday.
Here's everything that happened in the second Women's World Cup semifinal.
[England ends Australia's dream run, will meet Spain in World Cup final]
EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW
— England will play in its first Women's World Cup final ever and its second-ever World Cup final as a country. England's men's team made the World Cup final in 1966 and won its only trophy on home soil.
— England remains undefeated all-time when scoring first in the Women's World Cup, now 17W-2D-0L. England is also undefeated when leading after the first half in the Women's World Cup (13W-0D-0L).
— Ella Toone is the first England player — male or female — ever to score in the quarterfinal, semifinal and final of a major international tournament. She scored in the quarterfinals of Euro 2022, the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup and the final of Euro 2022.
— Australia's loss means no team has won a knockout stage match in the Women's World Cup when trailing after the first half since 2003, when Germany defeated Sweden 2-1 in the final after trailing 1-0 at the half. Australia hadn't conceded first at the tournament entering Wednesday.
— Sarina Wiegman is the first coach — male or female — to reach a World Cup Final with two different teams. She made the 2019 Women's World Cup final with the Netherlands.
— Sam Kerr scored her sixth career Women's World Cup goal, one shy of Australia's all-time record. Lisa De Vanna currently holds the record.
RECAPPING THE DAY
Assist of the Day: Russo threads the needle
Ella Toone's goal was incredible. There's no denying that. But Alessia Russo was instrumental to its conception.
Coming off of a throw-in, Lauren Hemp passed the ball over her head and to the far post, where Russo was able to win the ball and control it on the first touch.
From there, Russo had two options: play the short pass to Hemp and hope that her left foot beats Mackenzie Arnold at the near post, or make the long pass behind Hemp to a wide-open Toone, who had the whole right side of the goal open.
Russo made the right call, and Toone rewarded her with a clinical strike.
Goal of the Day: Kerr finally breaks through
It came later than anyone expected, but Sam Kerr finally found the back of the net for Australia, and the quality of the goal was a testament to her individual brilliance. With Australia in desperate need of a goal, Kerr struck the ball from well outside the 18-yard box, and the ball went just over the outstretched arms of Mary Earps.
Kerr did everything she could to will the Matlidas to a win.
[England's aggressive approach with Sam Kerr pays off]
Must-See Moment: England comforts Kerr
While England rightfully celebrated making it to the Women's World Cup final, its players also took time show their appreciation for Kerr, who plays in England at the club level.
LOOKING AHEAD
We're down to final two matches of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Here's how to watch the third-place match and the final:
THIRD-PLACE MATCH
Sweden vs. Australia (coverage begins at 3 a.m. ET, with kickoff on 4 a.m. on FOX)
FINAL
Spain vs. England (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FOX)
-
Spain vs. Sweden, Australia vs. England predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
For Alexia Putellas, the waiting is the hardest part
Can Sweden finally get over the hump and win the World Cup?
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Oddsmaker's take on semifinals, futures
Someone is destined for a World Cup hero moment
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch final, TV channel, dates
-
Women's World Cup: Boomers move game as Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas
Women's World Cup power rankings: England moves up, but Spain stays No. 1
How goalkeeper Zećira Mušović became Sweden's unlikely World Cup hero
-
Spain vs. Sweden, Australia vs. England predictions, picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
For Alexia Putellas, the waiting is the hardest part
Can Sweden finally get over the hump and win the World Cup?
-
2023 Women's World Cup odds: Oddsmaker's take on semifinals, futures
Someone is destined for a World Cup hero moment
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch final, TV channel, dates
-
Women's World Cup: Boomers move game as Australia reaches fever pitch for Matildas
Women's World Cup power rankings: England moves up, but Spain stays No. 1
How goalkeeper Zećira Mušović became Sweden's unlikely World Cup hero