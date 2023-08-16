FIFA Women's World Cup England's aggressive approach with Sam Kerr pays off Updated Aug. 16, 2023 9:30 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The first crunching challenge came during the first minute, when England captain Millie Bright went for the ball but inadvertently stood on Sam Kerr's foot.

Less than 10 minutes later came another, Alex Greenwood scything Kerr to the ground as soon as she received the ball and getting yellow-carded for her trouble.

Soon after, Jess Carter's foot climbed too high, resulting in the ball deflecting off her cleat and thwacking Kerr in the face.

It wasn't coincidence. This was a plan — England deciding to get tough, physical and relentless toward Australia's all-world superstar forward — and it was a legitimate one. And ultimately, it was a big part of the reason why it is the Lionesses who are now preparing to face Spain in Sunday's Women's World Cup final (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET with kickoff at 6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app ).

England coach Sarina Wiegman said before the game that Australia wasn't a one-player team, with weapons that needed paying attention to other than Kerr, the dynamic, exceptional, resourceful Aussie striker whose tournament had been severely curtailed by a calf injury sustained on the very eve of it. Her start Wednesday was her first of this World Cup run.

Maybe it was a ruse. Perhaps Wiegman knew the reality, that player for player, her group was far superior, and the only danger lay if Kerr could produce a moment, or moments, filled with enough magical intervention to tilt the game in the host nation's favor.

Anything that could slow the 29-year-old down enough to blunt her effect, even just a little bit, could be decisive.

As we look at it now, it worked.

Kerr did light up Stadium Australia was a blistering strike for the ages in the 63rd minute, pulling things back level to cancel out Ella Toone's fine first-half effort.

But her impact was restricted just enough. England's defense and holding midfielders stood tall and determined. Kerr rarely received any space, and always felt hassling, hustling opponents around her.

England didn't need to shut her down entirely, if such a thing is even possible. They just needed to make sure she didn't overrun them, and she felt the pinch of pressure.

England had the possession throughout but when the crunch came, the Lionesses had the smarts and the system to close it out. Kerr's leveling goal, a wonder-strike from 28 yards, didn't rattle them — quite the opposite, in fact.

The response was resolute and if anything, the fresh urgency forced things to become a little more direct. Australia's backline and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold had struggled with straight long balls dating back to the team's group stage defeat to Nigeria, and it was a heavy pump forward on 71 minutes that created some panic here, allowing Lauren Hemp to put the Lionesses back ahead.

When Alessia Russo made it 3-1 close to the end, Kerr slumped, hands on her knees, fully aware that the game was up.

She has still been the story of the tournament in many ways, but this was it now. All the weeks of conjecture and speculation over her fitness, exacerbated by the teasing game that coach Tony Gustavsson played with the media, giving nothing away about her progress. All the months and years of build up. All over, but with a sense of lingering pride, for Australia have been fine hosts and had a team its nation could get behind.

To Kerr's credit, she looked sharp and lively, but there wasn't a lot of help forthcoming. England's domination of possession was nearly complete, and what opportunities came Kerr's way were usually hopeful rather than structured.

Much Australian hope has been placed at the feet of youngster Mary Fowler to morph into a player who can follow in Kerr's footsteps, but she was a relative non-factor here, pushed out of the action by an England midfield core that showed why it is a European champion — and now just one game away from adding a world title.

Kerr was resigned but magnanimous at the end, sharing hugs and offering congratulations to the England players, virtually all of whom she knows well after having spent the last several years in the Women's Super League with Chelsea.

England had given her the ultimate show of respect by trying everything to throw obstacles in her way. This time, the task was too great, and women's soccer's most dangerous player couldn't quite find the way through.

