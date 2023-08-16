FIFA Women's World Cup England ends Australia's dream run, will meet Spain in World Cup final Updated Aug. 16, 2023 8:49 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

England beat Australia, 3-1, Wednesday to advance to the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.

Ella Toone opened the scoring for the Lionesses in the first half before the Matildas — playing in front of around 75,000 of their own supporters at Stadium Australia in Sydney — equalized in the second via a sublime long-range goal from superstar Sam Kerr. But Lauren Hemp restored England's lead with the eventual winner just minutes later, and Alessia Russo put the game away with a late third.

The Lionesses will face Spain, which topped Sweden on Tuesday, in Sunday's championship match (coverage begins at 5 a.m. ET with kickoff at 6 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here are three quick takeaways from Wednesday's contest.

Play of the game

It wasn't enough to give Australia the win in the end, but Kerr's strike will still go down as one of the most unforgettable moments in Women's World Cup history.

Like many matches of this magnitude, this one was cagey and intense. Defenses were locked in. Good scoring opportunities were difficult to come by for both teams. Toone, staring in place of the suspended Lauren James, took full advantage when hers came 10 minutes before halftime, pouncing on a cutback and ripping a right-footed shot past helpless Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and into the top corner of the net.

It was an emphatic finish — but it would soon be upstaged by Kerr's. The planet's best striker was making her first start of the tournament. Her sore calf still isn't 100 percent, and Kerr didn't do much for the first hour. But with her team needing a moment of magic, she delivered with an amazing solo strike from distance that left England backstop Mary Earps grasping for air.

Sam Kerr's powerful strike from distance pulls Australia even

Kerr had two more far easier chances after Australia fell behind again but couldn't convert either. She'll be kicking herself for missing those for years to come. Still, she gave her country a sporting moment that will live on forever.

[England's aggressive approach with Sam Kerr pays off]

Turning point

The score didn't stay level for long. Just eight minutes after Kerr's goal sent the crowd into delirium, England took the air back out of the building by reclaiming its lead through Hemp.

Australia kept coming, though, with their fans behind them. It wasn't until Russo put the score out of reach with four minutes of regular time remaining that the Lionesses and their fans could finally breathe a sigh of relief.

England's Alessia Russo puts it out of reach

[England vs. Australia Highlights: England advances to first final]

Key stat

It’s hard to pick just one. The Matildas put up a valiant effort but in the end fell to a better team that badly outplayed them. England was superior in every statistical category: more shots (15-12 overall, 5-4 on-frame), more passes attempted and completed, and almost 60 percent of possession despite leading for more than half the match.

What's next for Australia?

Most immediately, Saturday's third-place game against Sweden. While most losing semifinalists find it difficult to get up for what is often viewed as a mere consolation match, the contest will be more like a coronation for the Matildas despite Wednesday's loss.

Sure, not reaching the final after coming so close stings. But this team didn't need a trophy to prove that it's a winner — not after capturing the imagination of 26 million fellow citizens this summer. The gains they've made in their country for soccer in general and the women's game in particular are incalculable already. Beating the Swedes to the bronze medal would be a fitting end.

Australia vs. England highlights

What's next for England?

The Lionesses didn't just eliminate Australia on Wednesday — they beat an entire nation. England grew into the tournament after an unconvincing start. When the U.S. followed group stage casualties Brazil, Canada and Germany by getting eliminated in the round of 16, England became the favorite. Now, after exiting the last two World Cups in the semis, they'll finally get a chance to play for the ultimate prize.

This is England's first appearance in a World Cup final since the men won the country's only title almost 60 years ago.

These Lionesses, which added a European crown to the trophy case last year, appear determined to end that drought Sunday.

Beating Spain won't be easy. But after dispatching the hosts and their 26 million supporters, it's hard not to fancy England's odds.

[Women's World Cup Daily: England's win sets up all-European final]

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ ByDougMcIntyre .

