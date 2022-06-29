United States Transfer Window: Will Pulisic, McKennie change clubs? just in share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

With some of the world’s leading players already having switched clubs over the past few weeks and months, it’s easy to forget that "silly season" won’t actually get underway until Friday.

But it’s true. While the summer transfer window has been open in England since June 10, most of the rest of Europe won’t start making moves (and countermoves) until FIFA throws open the curtains on July 1, when many of those prearranged deals become official.

Some of the sport’s biggest names have already been introduced by their new teams. Several others could be wearing different jerseys when September rolls around. Here’s a look at 10 major transfers that have already been completed and 10 more stars — including two top USMNT players — who could have new addresses eight weeks from now.

Done deals

M/F Brenden Aaronson: FC Salzburg to Leeds United

The Philadelphia Union product spent less than two seasons in Austria before graduating to the English Premier League. The $30 million Leeds dropped on the 21-year-old makes him one of the most expensive transfers so far this summer. It’s also the second-highest transfer fee for an American after that of Christian Pulisic, whom Borussia Dortmund sold to Chelsea for $72 million in 2019.

F Gareth Bale: Real Madrid to LAFC

One of the biggest signings in MLS history, the five-time UEFA Champions League winner and captain of Wales’ national team, Bale, 32, arrives in California on a team-friendly, one-year deal after his long-term contract with Real Madrid expired.

F Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City

Haaland was the most coveted goal scorer to come along in years, and City won the race to ink the 21-year-old Norway national team striker earlier this month. At $62 million (plus incentives), he could end up being a bargain for Pep Guardiola’s side.

F Lorenzo Insigne: Napoli to Toronto FC

The Italian national team veteran becomes the highest paid player in MLS history upon his arrival, with an annual salary in the $15 million range. Insigne, 31, was formally introduced by TFC on Tuesday.

F Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea to Inter Milan

Less than a year after the Blues sent Inter $118 million to bring the Belgian striker back to Stamford Bridge, Lukaku returns to the Nerazzurri on a one-season loan that was confirmed Wednesday.

F Sadio Mane: Liverpool to Bayern Munich

With Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and FA Cup titles, the Senegalese forward won all there was to win on Merseyside. Now 30, Mane will try to help Bayern, which paid $34 million for his services, claim an 11th consecutive Bundesliga crown.

D Antonio Rudiger: Chelsea to Real Madrid

The Blues screwed up when they failed to extend the German international center back in 2020. Now they lose him for nothing to the team that ended their European title defense last season.

G Matt Turner: New England to Arsenal

The USMNT keeper joins fellow American backstops Zack Steffen and Ethan Horvath in England. He’ll battle starter Aaron Ramsdale for minutes with the Gunners, who paid $10 million for his signature.

F Darwin Núñez: Benfica to Liverpool

For a cool $100 million, the imposing Uruguayan striker will be expected to score the way countryman Luis Suarez once did for the Reds. If he does, Núñez, 23, will make the Anfield faithful forget about Mane’s departure in short order.

M Aurelien Tchouameni: Monaco to Real Madrid

The rich get richer. Weeks after becoming Europe’s champ for a record 14th time, Los Blancos bolstered their attack by landing the prized 22-year-old Frenchman. At $105 million, it’s the highest fee this summer so far.

Up next?

D Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus)

At 22, the Dutch center back has already established himself as one of the world’s best. Now he could be leaving Italy after just two seasons. Chelsea are the apparent favorites to lure him away from Serie A, but only if they’re willing to meet Juve’s $100 million-plus asking price.

M Paulo Dybala (out of contract)

The Argentinean playmaker has already said his goodbyes in Turin, but it still isn’t clear where he’ll end up. Inter Milan remain the front-runners, but Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is also a known admirer of the 28-year-old Dybala.

F Ousmane Dembélé (out of contract)

It looked for all the world like the 25-year-old French winger would leave Barcelona this summer after he rejected a contract extension in January. It could still play out like that; Chelsea has made an offer, according to multiple reports. But Barca’s deal remains on the table, and it’s interesting that Dembélé hasn’t rejected it yet.

F Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Barcelona have made no secret of their desire to bring the prolific Pole to Spain. With one year left on his current pact, Lewandowski has communicated his desire to leave. The smart money says the move will happen eventually, but don’t be surprised if it takes until late August to get over the line.

M Weston McKennie (Juventus)

The American has been superb in his two years with Juve, but the imminent arrival of Paul Pogba (more on that in a minute) probably squeezes McKennie out of Massimiliano Allegri’s lineup. If he leaves, the 23-year-old would be a perfect fit under Conte with Tottenham, which has been interested in the rangy Texan since last year.

M Paul Pogba (out of contract)

Pogba’s return to Juventus — whom he helped reach the Champions League final in 2015 — hasn’t been announced yet, but it appears to be a formality. The only question for the former World Cup winner is how long the deal will be.

F Raphinha (Leeds United)

The Brazilian live wire will end up at one of the continent’s brand-name destinations this summer. It’s just a matter of which one. Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea are all reportedly in the running, with the latter leading the pack.

G Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

With the World Cup looming in November, City’s longtime backup needs games if he is to play for the U.S. in Qatar. On Tuesday, the Manchester Evening News reported that Steffen will spend the 2022-23 club campaign on loan to Middlesbrough in England’s second tier.

F Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

The electrifying English winger wants more playing time than Guardiola seems willing to offer him at the Etihad. Still just 27, Sterling has a ton left to offer to the team that snaps him up, but he isn't going to go just anywhere. Chelsea would appear to be an ideal fit.

F Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

Even if Pulisic isn’t included in any swap deal that would bring De Ligt to London, it might still make sense for the USMNT headliner — who wanted more minutes from manager Thomas Tuchel last season — to look for a new employer. With Dembélé, Raphinha and Sterling among Chelsea’s summer targets, it’s clear the 23-year-old will face even stiffer competition on the wings next season if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN.

