Report: Frank Lampard in talks to return to Cheslea as interim manager

Chelsea FC is expected to name club legend Frank Lampard its manager for the remainder of the season as it continues its search for Graham Potter's replacement, according to multiple reports. Chelsea sacked Potter after just six months on Sunday.

This will mark Lampard's second stint as Chelsea manager, as he managed the West London club from July 2019 to January 2021. In his first season in charge of The Blues, they finished fourth in the Premier League and made the FA Cup final, where they lost to Arsenal 2-1.

The following season started off well, but a rough stretch in December saw Chelsea fall to ninth place in the Premier League. In January 2021, Lampard was sacked. More recently, Lampard was sacked by Everton in January after a winless run that put the Toffees in the relegation zone.

Chelsea is currently in 11th place in the Premier League with little hope of finishing in the top-four, but it's still competing in the UEFA Champions League and it will face the mighty Real Madrid in the quarterfinals later this month. Chelsea won the Champions League in 2020 shortly after Lampard was fired.

Chelsea's next game is against Wolverhampton on Saturday.

