Reports: Lionel Messi not expected to renew with PSG

Updated Apr. 4, 2023 8:33 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi is not expected to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain once it expires at the end of the season, according reports from ESPN and French outlet L'Equipe.

Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it appeared likely that Messi would re-sign with PSG, even if it was only for another year to have one last crack at winning the UEFA Champions League alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

However, Messi's production since he won the World Cup with Argentina has caused him to fall out favor with PSG's board and the club's fans, and PSG's elimination from the Champions League in the round of 16 was the breaking point.

[Lionel Messi jeered by PSG fans during home loss to Lyon]

Now, PSG is only interested in re-signing Messi if he agrees to a wage reduction of 25%, according to ESPN. Messi currently makes approximately $43.8 million annually with PSG; both Neymar and Mbappé make more than him.

Money reportedly isn't the primary motivating factor for Messi, who has a massive $440 million offer from Saudi club Al Hilal on the table, but according to ESPN, the 35-year-old is against the idea of taking a pay cut at PSG.

If Messi and PSG fail to reach an agreement on a new contract, there are expected to be several suitors, including his former club FC Barcelona. Messi intended on re-signing with Barcelona in 2021, but his 21-year-stay at the club ended with an abrupt and tearful goodbye due Barcelona's wage bill and La Liga's Financial Fair Play rules.

MLS side Inter Miami CF will also be in the mix, though is Messi wants to stay in Europe, that might be further down the line. According to ESPN, Messi is "open to playing in the U.S."

In 33 appearances for PSG this season, Messi has scored 18 goals and assisted 17. His next match is on Saturday against eighth-place Nice.

