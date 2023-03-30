United States Christian Pulisic reportedly has 'many options' if he leaves Chelsea in summer Published Mar. 30, 2023 4:38 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With the amount of money Chelsea F.C. spent on attacking players in the January transfer window and the amount of competition that already exists at the club, the overwhelming expectation is that United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic will leave West London this summer.

If Pulisic does decide to negotiate a move from Chelsea when the transfer window opens on June 10, he'll have no shortage of interest around Europe, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"Christian Pulisic has many options for a move in the summer," Romano said on the "Here We Go" podcast. "In England, there's strong interest — there's always been strong interest. Italian and German clubs, everything is absolutely an option for Pulisic."

Pulisic, 24, was linked with Italian giants AC Milan in January, but he's also drawn interest from top-five Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Manchester United in the last year. Chelsea is currently 10th in the Premier League with 38 points despite spending $600 million in the January transfer window.

Pulisic joined Chelsea from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 for an American record transfer fee of $73 million. Since then, he's appeared in 139 matches and contributed to 26 goals and 21 assists. In 2021, he became the first American player to win the UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea will play Aston Villa in a Premier League matchup on Saturday.

