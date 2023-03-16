FIFA Men's World Cup France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT Published Mar. 16, 2023 5:26 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

France and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is "keen" on becoming the next head coach of the United States men's national team, according to a report from ESPN on Thursday. The USMNT is currently being coached on an interim basis by Anthony Hudson, one of Gregg Berhalter's assistants at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Henry is best known for being one of the most prolific strikers in Premier League history, scoring a club record 228 goals in all competitions with Arsenal, but he's been a working coach since 2015, when he started coaching Arsenal's youth teams. Since then, he's been a head coach with AS Monaco and CF Montréal (formerly known as the Montréal Impact), and an assistant coach with Belgium, most recently at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Henry had a chance to return to the sidelines as a head coach with the France women's national team but turned down the offer because he's "moving on to other projects," French federation committee member Jean-Michel Aulas told Le Figaro in a recent interview. Henry hasn't been a head coach since 2021, when he stepped down from his position with Montréal to be closer to his family in London.

Henry was asked about his interest in the USMNT coaching job in February and said that it's a "tricky one" to talk about.

"Do I know the players? Yeah, I know the players. Do I know the league? Yeah, I do know the league. Then, it's a different ball game," Henry said during a CBS broadcast. "I can't talk about it now like that. But would I want to be a manager at any level? Yes, that's one of the things I would like to do."

The search for the USMNT's next head coach is ongoing and Berhalter, who was recently the subject of an investigation within U.S. Soccer, remains a candidate for the job. Hudson will coach the U.S. for its upcoming Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.

