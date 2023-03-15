USMNT has kept 'open dialogue' with dual national striker Folarin Balogun
Folarin Balogun is a name that United States men's national team fans have been keeping tabs on for years, in large part due to the team's lack of success in finding a reliable striker. However, the outcry for the 21-year dual national to commit to the U.S. has hit an all-time peak this season with Balogun finding the net 16 times in 26 games for Reims in Ligue 1.
Balogun wasn't part to the Nations League roster revealed by the USMNT on Wednesday, but interim head coach Anthony Hudson said that the federation has kept an "open dialogue" with him and his team: "That dialogue is continuing. That’s all I can say."
Unfortunately for the U.S., that dialogue is also open with England, who he most recently represented at the U21 level, and Nigeria, who he's expressed interest in playing for on multiple occasions. If the U.S. is going to be a serious player for exciting dual nationals like Balogun, Hudson knows the team has to do its part in creating a good situation for them.
"It's been really important to make sure we're doing all we can to engage with and, if there are any dual nationals out there that can help the team," Hudson said. "We need to move forward and connect and engage and get these guys and see where what they want to do and try and encourage them by showing what we're doing. Hopefully, we get guys to come and come to us."
The U.S. has enjoyed a good amount of success recruiting dual nationals, most recently with Club América star Alex Zendejas. Zendejas was eligible to play for Mexico's men's national team but opted to play for the USMNT despite the amount of competition at his position. Cameron Carter-Vickers (England), Sergino Dest (Netherlands), Yunus Musah (England) and Antonee Robinson (England) are some of the more notable dual nationals on the team.
England will soon announce its roster for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, as will Nigeria for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. If he's not cap tied by the end of the international window, the U.S. will have a bit more time to strengthen its case for Balogun.
USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squad
Gregg Berhalter remains candidate as coach after U.S. Soccer investigation
FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game program
Morocco joining Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid
Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup
USWNT rounding into World Cup form, but work still needs to be done
Canada Soccer, women's team reach interim funding agreement
Mallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started
U.S. Soccer considering Oguchi Onyewu for sporting director
