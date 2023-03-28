Lionel Messi makes history with 100th goal for Argentina
Lionel Messi became the third player ever to score 100 international goals with his 20th minute goal against Curaçao on Tuesday, and the first to accomplish that feat with a men's FIFA World Cup trophy. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Iran’s Ali Daei each scored 100 goals with their respective countries, but neither have a World Cup to their name. Messi, 35, won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022.
Messi also scored goals Nos. 101 and 102 in the first half of Tuesday's game. The final score was 7-0 in Argentina's favor.
Messi's latest feat comes just days after he became the second-ever player to score 800 career goals, joining the aforementioned Ronaldo. Ronaldo holds the all-time record for career goals, which includes goals at the club and international level.
Messi has made 174 senior appearances for Argentina in his career, which is the all-time record for Argentina and fourth on the all-time list. Ronaldo's 198 senior caps for Portugal is currently the all-time record.
At 102 goals, Messi is Argentina's all-time leading scorer by a margin of 46 goals. Messi became Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer in 2016 with a free-kick against the United States in the Copa América Centenario.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- What we learned from first round of Euro 2024 qualifiers
- Scott McTominay bags brace as Scotland stuns Spain 2-0: 3 takeaways
- Kevin De Bruyne puts on passing clinic in Belgium's 3-2 win in Germany
- Alexi Lalas' top-5 candidates for USMNT coaching job
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'
- Balogun? Dike? Pepi? USMNT still searching for No. 1 striker as Nations League begins
- Folarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner
- Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
- Alexi Lalas' top-5 candidates for USMNT coaching jobKylian Mbappé shines in first appearance as France captain: 3 takeawaysLionel Messi becomes second-ever player to reach 800 career goals
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNTUSMNT World Cup 2022 roster: Get to know all 26 playersFolarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner
- Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international cap record with 197th appearance for PortugalCristiano Ronaldo says he's 'a better man' after woes at Man United, World Cup 2022Tim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury
- Alexi Lalas' top-5 candidates for USMNT coaching jobKylian Mbappé shines in first appearance as France captain: 3 takeawaysLionel Messi becomes second-ever player to reach 800 career goals
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNTUSMNT World Cup 2022 roster: Get to know all 26 playersFolarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner
- Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international cap record with 197th appearance for PortugalCristiano Ronaldo says he's 'a better man' after woes at Man United, World Cup 2022Tim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury