FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Kevin De Bruyne puts on passing clinic in Belgium's 3-2 win in Germany

Published Mar. 28, 2023 5:50 p.m. ET

Kevin De Bruyne steered Belgium to a 3-2 friendly win over Germany in new coach Domenico Tedesco's return home on Tuesday.

De Bruyne set up both opening goals then sealed the victory just as Germany was threatening an equalizer after recovering from a very poor opening half hour.

Germany vs. Belgium Highlights | FOX Soccer

Germany vs. Belgium Highlights | FOX Soccer

It gave Tedesco, the former Leipzig and Schalke coach, a second win from his first two games after his team started Euro 2024 qualifying with a 3-0 win in Sweden last week.

Yannick Carrasco opened the scoring in the sixth when he easily eluded Germany right back Marius Wolf and dispatched the ball past goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen after De Bruyne sent him through on the left. De Bruyne was involved again three minutes when Romelu Lukaku made it 2-0.

Germany's defense was looking shaky in the absence of Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger and Borussia Dortmund's Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck. Neither Matthias Ginter nor Thilo Kehrer were able to capitalize on their absences.

Dodi Lukebakio should have made it 3-0, Lukaku struck the crossbar, and David Raum almost scored an own goal as play continued in one direction.

Leon Goretzka went off with an apparent ankle injury in the 32nd — bad news for Bayern Munich ahead of the "Klassiker" against Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund on Saturday — and Germany coach Hansi Flick also took off the ineffective Florian Wirtz, bringing on the more defensively minded Emre Can and Wolfs burg midfielder Felix Nmecha for his debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The changes had an immediate effect as Germany switched to a 4-3-3 formation.

Niclas Füllkrug scored with a penalty in the 44th after his header from a corner struck Lukaku's hand and the Belgium star was penalized for hand ball.

Can made a potentially goal-saving tackle before the break and the home team continued its renaissance after it, cheered on by the relieved crowd.

Timo Werner had a goal ruled out for offside, Füllkrug headed over, and Joshua Kimmich tested Koen Casteels, who was playing in goal for regular No. 1 Thibaut Courtois, out with what the team said was "a minor strain in the adductor."

With the home team attacking, De Bruyne sealed Belgium's win on a counterattack in the 78th.

Kevin Schade set up Serge Gnabry for a late consolation before the visitors held on through the final minutes.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium
Euro Qualifying
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Alex Rodriguez's group completes latest payment for Timberwolves, Lynx
Alex Rodriguez's group completes latest payment for Timberwolves, Lynx
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes