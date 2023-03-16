United States Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt Published Mar. 16, 2023 6:30 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Few shows on the air can claim to be as universally beloved as Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," and even fewer can say that with a soccer team as its cast of characters — only FX's "Welcome to Wrexham" comes close. But not everyone is a huge fan of the mustached manager of AFC Richmond.

In an interview with The Athletic in February, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin said that the show has "set back the American coach 20 years" and used former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch as an example.

"We worked so hard to get to Europe and then Jesse kind of breaks in, and it’s like … what a curse to have that show break out at the same time he’s there. You can feel it with [Jesse.] He seems so angry at it but to go back to my earlier point, if you show that they’ll chew you up and spit you out."

Brendan Hunt, who plays Lasso's right-hand man Coach Beard on the show, had a chance to respond to Curtin's comments on this week's episode of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union" podcast, and he explained why he disagrees that "Ted Lasso" has had any negative effect on soccer in the United States.

"With all due respect to Jim Curtin, Chicago Fire legend — I’m from Chicago; I know Jim; I have no reason to think ill of him — him saying that we are the setback for Jesse Marsch in particular, Jesse didn’t even get hired until both seasons of Ted Lasso came out, so that logic doesn’t particularly hold up, and with all respect to Jesse, we didn’t lose all of those games for Jesse, so it’s not our fault.

"As for the American player, I don’t think we have any effect on the American player, who’s already doing so well in Europe, and as for American soccer in general, I think history will show in the long run that we were a net positive."

"I think we are making give a s--t about soccer but kind of via an end around who had crossed their arms and said ‘it’s not for me, I’m football or hockey.’ We’re getting into people’s houses, and if we’re getting into people’s houses, that means we’re getting their children, and if we’re getting into their children, that means we’re deepening the player pool, and we will be happy in the long run."

