Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
Few shows on the air can claim to be as universally beloved as Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," and even fewer can say that with a soccer team as its cast of characters — only FX's "Welcome to Wrexham" comes close. But not everyone is a huge fan of the mustached manager of AFC Richmond.
In an interview with The Athletic in February, Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin said that the show has "set back the American coach 20 years" and used former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch as an example.
"We worked so hard to get to Europe and then Jesse kind of breaks in, and it’s like … what a curse to have that show break out at the same time he’s there. You can feel it with [Jesse.] He seems so angry at it but to go back to my earlier point, if you show that they’ll chew you up and spit you out."
Brendan Hunt, who plays Lasso's right-hand man Coach Beard on the show, had a chance to respond to Curtin's comments on this week's episode of "Alexi Lalas' State of the Union" podcast, and he explained why he disagrees that "Ted Lasso" has had any negative effect on soccer in the United States.
"With all due respect to Jim Curtin, Chicago Fire legend — I’m from Chicago; I know Jim; I have no reason to think ill of him — him saying that we are the setback for Jesse Marsch in particular, Jesse didn’t even get hired until both seasons of Ted Lasso came out, so that logic doesn’t particularly hold up, and with all respect to Jesse, we didn’t lose all of those games for Jesse, so it’s not our fault.
"As for the American player, I don’t think we have any effect on the American player, who’s already doing so well in Europe, and as for American soccer in general, I think history will show in the long run that we were a net positive."
"I think we are making give a s--t about soccer but kind of via an end around who had crossed their arms and said ‘it’s not for me, I’m football or hockey.’ We’re getting into people’s houses, and if we’re getting into people’s houses, that means we’re getting their children, and if we’re getting into their children, that means we’re deepening the player pool, and we will be happy in the long run."
You can listen watch Lalas' wide-ranging interview with Hunt below.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'
- USMNT has kept 'open dialogue' with dual national striker Folarin Balogun
- USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squad
- Gregg Berhalter remains candidate as coach after U.S. Soccer investigation
- FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game program
- Morocco joining Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid
- Brazil prepares bid to host 2027 Women’s World Cup
- Canada Soccer, women’s team reach interim funding agreement
- Mallory Swanson's comeback story is just getting started
- USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squadUSMNT has kept 'open dialogue' with dual national striker Folarin BalogunUSMNT roster prediction: Gio Reyna returns, Alex Zendejas commits
- FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game programGregg Berhalter remains candidate as coach after U.S. Soccer investigationUSMNT to play Mexico in April 19 exhibition without top players
- Club América star Alex Zendejas commits to USMNT over MexicoU.S. Soccer considering Oguchi Onyewu for sporting directorDiamondbacks plan 'tea party' as USA fans ready for WBC opener vs. Great Britain
- USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squadUSMNT has kept 'open dialogue' with dual national striker Folarin BalogunUSMNT roster prediction: Gio Reyna returns, Alex Zendejas commits
- FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game programGregg Berhalter remains candidate as coach after U.S. Soccer investigationUSMNT to play Mexico in April 19 exhibition without top players
- Club América star Alex Zendejas commits to USMNT over MexicoU.S. Soccer considering Oguchi Onyewu for sporting directorDiamondbacks plan 'tea party' as USA fans ready for WBC opener vs. Great Britain