Lionel Messi becomes second-ever player to reach 800 career goals
Lionel Messi became the second-ever player to reach 800 goals with a goal in Argentina's 2-0 win over Panama on Thursday. Cristiano Ronaldo, who holds the all-time record for career goals (830), is the only other player that has reached 800 goals.
Messi's goal came from a direct free kick that found the top right corner of Panama's net.
Messi's next milestone is 100 goals for Argentina, which is something no player in Argentina's history has ever done. After scoring on Thursday, he sits at 99, which is still the most in Argentina's rich history. Messi has been Argentina's all-time leading goalscorer since 2016, when he scored against the United States from a free kick in the Copa América Centenario.
At the club level, Messi has scored 701 goals, including 493 in domestic league play. With two more goal contributions (a goal or an assist) at the club level, Messi will become the first player to ever reach 1,000 goal contributions.
For his career, Messi has scored 692 non-penalty goals and 108 goals from the penalty spot. He's scored in 19 consecutive seasons, which is the second-longest streak of all time. Ronaldo's streak of 22 consecutive seasons with a goal is the current record.
Messi has made a record 173 senior appearances for Argentina in his career. In 2022, he won his first-ever FIFA World Cup and Argentina's first since 1986.
Argentina will play its next match on Tuesday against Curaçao.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international cap record with 197th appearance for Portugal
- Harry Kane gets his redemption in England's 2-1 win over Italy: 3 takeaways
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT
- Christian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'
- Folarin Balogun joining USMNT? 'We'd be really grateful to have him,' says Matt Turner
- USMNT captain Tyler Adams out indefinitely with hamstring injury
- Tim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury
- Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
