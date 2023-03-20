United States
United States

Tim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury

Published Mar. 20, 2023 2:21 p.m. EDT

United States forward Tim Weah will miss the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador after getting hurt while playing for his club team Lille in France.

The 23-year-old was stretchered off the field in a neck brace after an apparent head injury in Lille's Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday. A social media post from one of Weah's teammates after the match showed the winger in good spirits in Lille's dressing room while holding an ice pack to his head, and Weah himself later took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes.

"I'm doing well and I'll be back in no time!" Weah wrote.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Weah had entered the concussion protocol. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Weah had initially been selected Wednesday by interim U.S. coach Anthony Hudson for the United States' Nations Leauge roster. Weah started in all four USMNT matches in the 2022 World Cup and scored the team's opening goal of the tournament against Wales.

Timothy Weah scores an IMPRESSIVE goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Every Angle

Timothy Weah scores an IMPRESSIVE goal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Every Angle

Weah was replaced on the U.S. roster by Djordje Mihailovic of the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old forward with six international appearances will report to the U.S. team on Monday in Orlando, Florida. He last played for the U.S. in December 2020.

The U.S. plays at Grenada on Friday and against El Salvador on March 27 in Orlando.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Tim Weah
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Drivers, teams react to recent penalties handed down by NASCAR
Drivers, teams react to recent penalties handed down by NASCAR
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes