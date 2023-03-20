Tim Weah to miss USMNT Nations League matches due to head injury
United States forward Tim Weah will miss the USMNT's CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador after getting hurt while playing for his club team Lille in France.
The 23-year-old was stretchered off the field in a neck brace after an apparent head injury in Lille's Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday. A social media post from one of Weah's teammates after the match showed the winger in good spirits in Lille's dressing room while holding an ice pack to his head, and Weah himself later took to Instagram to thank fans for their well wishes.
"I'm doing well and I'll be back in no time!" Weah wrote.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Weah had entered the concussion protocol. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.
Tim Weah had initially been selected Wednesday by interim U.S. coach Anthony Hudson for the United States' Nations Leauge roster. Weah started in all four USMNT matches in the 2022 World Cup and scored the team's opening goal of the tournament against Wales.
Weah was replaced on the U.S. roster by Djordje Mihailovic of the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old forward with six international appearances will report to the U.S. team on Monday in Orlando, Florida. He last played for the U.S. in December 2020.
The U.S. plays at Grenada on Friday and against El Salvador on March 27 in Orlando.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Read more:
- USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squad
- USMNT captain Tyler Adams out indefinitely with hamstring injury
- MLS Footnotes: Jordan Morris is ready to lead Sounders back to playoffs and beyond
- Has 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan Hunt
- Christian Pulisic backs 'unfortunate' Gregg Berhalter
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNT
- USMNT has kept 'open dialogue' with dual national striker Folarin Balogun
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- Behind the scenes: How Fairleigh Dickinson toppled Purdue
- NFL free agency grades: Every major signing for every team
- Trea Turner's grand slam powers Team USA into WBC semis
- MLB 26-and-under power rankings: Which teams have the best young players?
- NBA playoff picture: How first-round matchups are shaping up
- College football rankings: Our top 25, spring football edition
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNTHas 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan HuntUSMNT captain Tyler Adams out indefinitely with hamstring injury
- USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squadChristian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'USMNT to play Mexico in April 19 exhibition without top players
- FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game programMLS Footnotes: Jordan Morris is ready to lead Sounders back to playoffs and beyond
- France legend Thierry Henry reportedly 'keen' on coaching USMNTHas 'Ted Lasso' hurt soccer in U.S.? 'We'll be happy in the long run,' says Brendan HuntUSMNT captain Tyler Adams out indefinitely with hamstring injury
- USMNT Nations League roster: Gio Reyna headlines European-heavy squadChristian Pulisic backs Gregg Berhalter, says coach has been 'extremely unfortunate'USMNT to play Mexico in April 19 exhibition without top players
- FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game programMLS Footnotes: Jordan Morris is ready to lead Sounders back to playoffs and beyond