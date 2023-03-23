FIFA Men's World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international cap record with 197th appearance for Portugal Updated Mar. 23, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time record for men's international caps with his 197th appearance for Portugal in its Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

Bader Al-Mutawa previously held the record with 196 international appearances for Kuwait. Ronaldo tied the record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and then broke it on Thursday.

There's still an opportunity for Al-Mutawa to take his record back, like he did last summer, but the 38-year-old striker hasn't made an appearance for Kuwait since June 2022. Meanwhile, Ronaldo can increase the gap between him and Al-Mutawa when Portugal play Luxembourg on Sunday.

In addition to holding the all-time record for men's international caps, Ronaldo also holds the record for most goals scored in senior international play (118) and most consecutive senior international seasons scoring a goal (22). In total, Ronaldo has scored 8,282 goals for club and country, which is the all-time record. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

