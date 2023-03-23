FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks men's international cap record with 197th appearance for Portugal

Updated Mar. 23, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time record for men's international caps with his 197th appearance for Portugal in its Euro 2024 qualifier against Liechtenstein on Thursday.

Bader Al-Mutawa previously held the record with 196 international appearances for Kuwait. Ronaldo tied the record at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and then broke it on Thursday.

There's still an opportunity for Al-Mutawa to take his record back, like he did last summer, but the 38-year-old striker hasn't made an appearance for Kuwait since June 2022. Meanwhile, Ronaldo can increase the gap between him and Al-Mutawa when Portugal play Luxembourg on Sunday.

In addition to holding the all-time record for men's international caps, Ronaldo also holds the record for most goals scored in senior international play (118) and most consecutive senior international seasons scoring a goal (22). In total, Ronaldo has scored 8,282 goals for club and country, which is the all-time record. Ronaldo currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal
Euro Qualifying
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bucs mainstay Lavonte David excited to continue building legacy
Bucs mainstay Lavonte David excited to continue building legacy
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes