United States
United States

USMNT to play Mexico in Nations League semifinals on June 15

Published Mar. 29, 2023 2:34 p.m. ET

The defending champion United States men's national team will play Mexico in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League on June 15 at Las Vegas.

The winner advances to the final against Canada or Panama on June 18, also in Las Vegas, the regional governing body said Wednesday. The semifinal match kicks off at 10 p.m. EDT, following the Canada-Panama match.

No. 13 U.S. also plays 15th-ranked Mexico in an exhibition on April 19 at Glendale, Arizona. That match is not on a FIFA fixture date and neither team figures to have most of its Europe-based players.

The U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 at Cincinnati and drew 0-0 at Mexico City during World Cup qualifying. The Americans defeated El Tri 3-2 in extra time in the 2021 Nations League final at Denver and won 1-0 in that year's CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Las Vegas.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States
Mexico
CONCACAF Nations League
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What did players learn about MLB's new rules this spring?
What did players learn about MLB's new rules this spring?
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes