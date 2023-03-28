United States
United States

Jurgen Klinsmann still winless with South Korea following 2-1 loss Uruguay

Published Mar. 28, 2023 1:57 p.m. ET

Jurgen Klinsmann is still waiting for his first win as head coach of South Korea after Uruguay triumphed 2-1 in a friendly played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday.

The former Germany and U.S. coach was appointed last month and his first match in charge was a 2-2 home draw with Colombia on Friday.

After Korea progressed to the second round of last year's World Cup at the expense of Uruguay, the result provided some measure of revenge for the visiting team.

The meeting between the two teams in Qatar ended 0-0, but it only took Sebastian Coates 10 minutes to open the scoring for Uruguay, after he rose above the Korean defense to head home a corner from Federico Valverde.

Six minutes into the second half, midfielder Hwang In-beom fired home a shot from inside the penalty area. But Lazio's Matias Vecino grabbed the winner in the 63rd minute, scoring from close range after goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo parried a Joaquin Piquerez free-kick.

With six minutes remaining, Kim Young-gwon headed home but the goal was ruled out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

Japan and Australia, who also reached the second round of the 2022 World Cup, fell to home defeats against South American opposition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite taking a third-minute lead in Osaka against Colombia thanks to a powerful header from Brighton's in-form winger Kaoru Mitoma, Japan was beaten 2-1.

Colombia equalized just after the half-hour through Aston Villa's Jhon Duran before Rafael Borre sealed the victory with a spectacular overhead kick on 61 minutes

Just four days after defeating Ecuador 3-1 in Sydney, Australia lost to the same opposition 2-1 in Melbourne.

Brandon Borrello put the Socceroos ahead after 16 minutes but two second-half goals, the first a Pervis Estupinan penalty and the second from William Pacho after 65 minutes, gave Ecuador the win.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
South Korea
share
Get more from United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
2023 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket: Updated standings, matchups, seeds
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes