USMNT to play Mexico in April 19 exhibition without top players

Updated Mar. 14, 2023 3:46 p.m. EDT

The U.S. men's soccer team will play Mexico in an exhibition on April 19 at Glendale, Arizona.

The match announced Tuesday is not on a FIFA fixture date, meaning many if not all Europe-based players will not be available, a group that includes most starters from last year’s World Cup roster.

The U.S., with its full player pool available, has CONCACAF Nations League matches at Grenada on March 24 and against El Salvador three days later at Orlando, Florida.

Mexico is at Suriname on March 23 and home against Jamaica three days later.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

