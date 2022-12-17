Karim Benzema reportedly declines invite to attend France's World Cup final
France star Karim Benzema has declined an invitation from French president Emmanuel Macron to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, according to a report by ESPN. So not only will Benzema not play against Argentina, as France coach Didier Deschamps begrudgingly confirmed on Saturday, he reportedly won't even be in attendance to watch his teammates.
The reason behind Benzema's decision could be as simple as him wanting to continue training in Madrid. Benzema was originally part of Deschamps' 26-man squad but a left quadriceps injury effectively ruled him out of the tournament. It wasn't until just recently that Benzema returned to training with Real Madrid.
However, there could be more to the story. On Friday, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner posted a cryptic Instagram picture with a caption that read "I don't care" in French.
Benzema and Deschamps have a long history of not getting along. Benzema wasn't called up to the national team for five years in part due to the fact that he called Deschamps racist for leaving him off of the Euro 2016 squad. Deschamps said last year that he will "never forget" Benzema's accusation even though he recalled him for Euro 2020.
There's always going to be a healthy amount of skepticism with issues relating to Benzema and the French national team. In this case, Deschamps is ruling out arguably his best goalscorer making a return and Benzema is reportedly passing on the opportunity to support his teammates in person.
Coverage of the World Cup final between France and Argentina starts at 9 a.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.
Read more from the World Cup:
- Who's deeper, France or Argentina? Our ultimate World Cup XI
- 5 keys to Argentina-France World Cup final: How to slow Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi
- For Lionel Messi, France is the perfect challenge as he chases immortality
- France is ready to rain on Lionel Messi's parade
- France aiming to complete own fairytale amid Messi's legendary quest
- Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style
- France still fighting flu-like symptoms ahead of World Cup final
- Unburdened Lionel Messi looks to lift final weight
- Lionel Messi's World Cup résumé stands apart as he reaches second final
- How defending champs have fared in World Cup: France eyes history
- World Cup 2022 odds: Messi new favorite to win Golden Ball, tournament MVP
- Golden Boot Race Tracker: World Cup 2022 top goal scorers
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- James Harden reckons with his legacy, and how Joel Embiid is key
- NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Bengals, 49ers join top 5 as Dolphins fall
- Patriots-Raiders all about survival for Josh McDaniels, Mac Jones, Matt Patricia
- How Carlos Correa, San Francisco Giants each got exactly what they wanted
- MLB free agency tracker: Signings, best players available
- Mike Leach was a rogue, an innovator — and belongs in the Hall of Fame