United States Gotham FC reportedly close to signing USWNT stars Rose Lavelle, Emily Sonnett and Tierna Davidson Updated Dec. 19, 2023 6:00 p.m. ET

The reigning NWSL champions are looking to get better. According to The Athletic, United States women's national team stars Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett are nearing a deal to team up with Lynn Williams, Kelley O'Hara and Kristie Mewis at NY/NJ Gotham FC. All five players were on the USWNT's roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Gotham is also nearing an agreement with Tierna Davidson, according to The Equalizer. Davidson was part of the USWNT's World Cup-winning squad in 2019 and has 51 caps at the international level. She previously played for the Chicago Red Stars, the club that selected her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft.

The addtions of Lavelle and Sonnett will bolster Gotham's championship midfield. Lavelle played a crucial role for the USWNT at the 2019 Women's World Cup, most notably scoring the dagger goal in the final against the Netherlands. Sonnett appeared in one match at the 2019 Women's World Cup and started for the U.S. in the Round of 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Gotham FC has yet to make the signings official. NWSL free agency opened on Nov. 20.

