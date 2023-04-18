National Football League Who should Texans take at No. 12? Eight players who make sense for Houston Published Apr. 18, 2023 1:43 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What if the Texans don't take a quarterback with the second overall pick in the upcoming draft? What if they trade down?

That's the chatter with Houston. General manager Nick Caserio on Monday didn't temper speculation that the Texans may not be sold on a signal-caller at No. 2, saying the team has received calls about the pick and that it's "open to listening."

But what could that mean for the Texans' thought process at No. 12 overall, their second first-rounder this year, a pick acquired in last spring's Deshaun Watson trade?

Here are eight names to watch for Houston at pick 12:

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 229 pounds

2022 stats (11 games): 65.4% completion rate for 2,406 yards, 19 TDs, 10 INTs

If the Texans don't take a quarterback at No. 2, Levis is a potential option at or around 12. Of the top four signal-callers in this draft — Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson are the others — the former Kentucky star appears to be the most likely to fall into this range.

Consistency and accuracy were issues for Levis last season, but keep in mind he had a much weaker supporting cast than in 2021. He boasts an NFL-ready frame and toughness, plus mobility and a cannon of an arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 196 pounds

2022 stats (3 games): 5 receptions for 43 yards

Houston has built up its offensive cast this offseason to support a potential rookie quarterback, but the team still needs a No. 1 receiver. Smith-Njigba has the upside to develop into one.

He was held to just a few games last season due to injury, but he had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. In fact, JSN was the most productive receiver on an Ohio State team that also featured 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Saints star Chris Olave and projected 2024 first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr. Smith-Njiba is a big-time talent out of the slot with crafty route-running skills.

Joel Klatt's Top 50 Players in the 2023 NFL Draft Joel Klatt reveals his Top 50 Players 2.0 for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 182 pounds

2022 stats (12 games): 78 receptions for 1,077 yards, 12 TDs

Another receiving option for the Texans.

Flowers is on the smaller side, but he's a dynamic, twitchy playmaker that could play multiple receiver spots and return punts. He could be an ideal fit in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's West Coast system, as he was motioned heavily in Boston College's offense.

Flowers in 2022 set the Boston College single-season record for receiving touchdowns (12), which tied for fifth in the FBS.

Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 272 pounds

2022 stats (13 games): 38 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks

The Texans need interior defensive line help and a premier pass rusher. They had the worst run defense in franchise history last season, while neither Jerry Hughes nor Jonathan Greenard ia a true No. 1 edge rusher. Houston's sack leader in 2022, Hughes turns 35 in August. Greenard was held to just eight games last season and hasn't played more than 13 games in a season since entering the league in 2020.

Van Ness addresses both of Houston needs, as he played inside and out at Iowa. He had 19.5 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks across the past two seasons for the Hawkeyes.

Myles Murphy, DE, Clemson

Measurables; 6-foot-5, 268 pounds

2022 stats (13 games): 45 tackles (11 for loss), 6.5 sacks, 3 PBUs, 1 FF

Murphy's production and playmaking at Clemson show that he could make an immediate impact with the Texans. He was a three-year starter for the Tigers, posting double-digit tackles for loss each season and 17.5 career sacks.

Murphy also had six forced fumbles and five pass breakups in his college career.

Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 281 pounds

2022 stats (11 games): 31 tackles (14.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks

The first half of the first round may be a little high for Kancey, based on draft projections, but he's the kind of player the Texans could target late in the first round if they were to trade down from No. 12.

Houston needs a long-term defensive tackle to pair with Maliek Collins, and Kancey is an option. An undersized but explosive interior defensive lineman, he's the best player at his position in this draft class not named Jalen Carter. Kancey was a first-team All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 193 pounds

2022 stats (10 games): 27 tackles, 11 PBUs

Cornerback isn't the Texans' biggest need, but with Steven Nelson entering his age-30 season and scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024, Houston could be looking for a long-term option to pair with Derek Stingley Jr.

Porter comes from NFL pedigree, as his father played 13 seasons in the league. The younger Porter didn't allow a touchdown in 275 coverage snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Measurables; 5-foot-11, 173 pounds

2022 stats (11 games): 59 receptions for 875 yards, 8 TDs

The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner at Pitt, Addison is a versatile receiver who could be an instant high-impact contributor for the Texans. He lacks ideal size, but he's a crafty route runner and can work all areas of the field.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

Top Stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Houston Texans Will Levis

share