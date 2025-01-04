National Football League Who are the 10 greatest Chicago Bears of all time? Published Jan. 4, 2025 9:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

There was once a time when daaaa Bears were among the most fearsome teams in NFL history. A team nobody wanted to play — ever.

One of the most notable stretches in NFL history came out of Chicago in the 1980s, with the most famous season for the squad coming in 1985 when the Bears went 15-1 and destroyed the Patriots, 46-10, to capture Super Bowl XX. Even looking past just that decade, though, the Bears have a long history of success and have put 32 different players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But who are the best players to ever play for the Bears? Here are the top 10, via FOX Sports Research.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. KR/PR/WR Devin Hester (2006-2012)

One of the most electric playmakers of all-time, Devin Hester brought fear to opposing special teams coordinators. In his career, the ace returner had 20 combined special teams touchdowns, which to this day is an NFL record. Moreover, his 14 career punt return touchdowns are also an NFL-record.

Perhaps his most notable season, though, came in 2006, which culminated with a Super Bowl berth for Chicago, where Hester returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. During that season, he also set a record for the longest play from scrimmage in NFL history at 108 yards, as well as tying the NFL record for most return touchdowns in a game, taking two to the house against the Rams. He would cap off his career with an induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024.

9. DL Dan Hampton (1979-1990)

Nicknamed "The Danimal," Hampton was one-of-a-kind as a do-it-all lineman who had a huge impact on the game even if it didn't register on the stat sheet. Despite working through 10 knee surgeries during his career, Hampton was named an All-Pro six different times. His best season come in 1980, when he led the team with 11.5 sacks and posted an astounding 73 tackles, the most for a Bears lineman at the time.

Overall, Hampton was named a Pro Bowler four times, won the 1985 Super Bowl with Chicago and, finally in 2002, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to cap off a tremendous career.

8. OT Jimbo Covert (1983-1990)

One of the biggest maulers on the offensive line in Bears history, Covert made an immediate impact when, as a rookie, he helped clear the way for the Bears to lead the NFL in rushing. That impact paid dividends in the win-loss column, too, as Chicago claimed six division titles in a seven-season span. Moreover, during his eight-year career with Chicago, the team won 10 or more games six times.

Although he was named a Pro Bowler two times and won a Super Bowl, his biggest achievement may be the fact he paved the way for the Bears to have a 1,000-yard rusher in seven of his eight seasons in Chicago, eventually earning him induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

7. DL Richard Dent (1983-1993, 1995)

After playing in every game as a rookie, Dent made a true impact in his sophomore campaign when he posted a career-high 17.5 sacks for the Bears, earning him a Pro Bowl nod for his troubles. The most impressive part of it all is that he registered those 17.5 sacks despite only starting the final 10 games of that season. That season was the start of a stretch where Dent racked up 10 or more sacks in eight of the next 10 seasons.

His most notable performance came during Super Bowl XX. The Bears were able to win, 46-10, but Dent was awarded Super Bowl MVP, putting up three tackles. 1.5 sacks and forcing two fumbles. At the time of retirement, Dent's 137.5 career sacks were third all-time, with 124.5 sacks coming during his tenure with Chicago.

6. Gale Sayers (1965-1971)

One of the NFL's premier running backs, Sayers routinely wowed fans with his quick feet and dynamic speed. Despite only playing seven seasons, Sayers made the most of it, earning spots on the First-Team All-Pro team in each of his first five seasons. He also finished in the top five in MVP voting in his first four seasons.

Even with his final two seasons ruined due to injury, Sayers still led the NFL in rushing two times, made four Pro Bowls, and eventually was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

5. Brian Urlacher (2000-2012)

Starting with a bang as a rookie, the Hall of Fame linebacker posted a career-high eight sacks, while also leading the team in tackles. That led Urlacher to become the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. That set the stage for five years later when the Bears' legend claimed the AP Defensive Player of the Year award, becoming the second Bears player to win it (Mike Singletary). He also, at the time, became just the fifth player in NFL history to win both Defensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

The bruising linebacker finished his career with eight Pro Bowls, First-Team All-Pro honors five times and made one Super Bowl appearance in 2006.

4. Mike Singletary (1981-1992)

One of the all-time great linebackers, Singletary wasted no time making a name for himself, becoming a starter for Chicago in just the seventh game of his rookie season. A tackling machine, Singletary either led the Bears or was second on the team in tackles in each of his last 11 NFL seasons. Moreover, his durability was a hallmark, missing just two games in his career.

Overall, in his career, Singletary was a well-known and respected force, earning 10 Pro Bowl nods and being selected as an All-Pro eight times. Most impressively, though, he was selected as NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1985 and 1988, helping lead the 1985 team to a Super Bowl title.

3. Mike Ditka (1961-1966)

A trendsetter, Ditka was one of the first tight ends in the NFL to catch numerous passes and prove that tight ends could impact the passing attack. In his rookie season, the dynamic tight end caught 56 passes for 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection in the process. Just three seasons later he would haul in a then NFL record for tight ends, 75 passes. After being inserted into the starting lineup during his rookie season, Ditka did not miss a single start, finishing his Bears career with 84 straight starts.

Ditka was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and picked as an All-Pro in each of his first five seasons. The physical tight end also posted 50 or more receptions in four of his six seasons with Chicago.

2. Dick Butkus (1965-1973)

One of the most feared linebackers in NFL history, Butkus earned Pro Bowl nods in each of his first eight seasons. His success knew no bounds though, as he finished his career with 22 interceptions as well as 27 forced fumbles, proving he could do it all. One of the biggest aspects of his career that didn't show up on the stat sheet was his ability to cover the best running backs and tight ends on passing plays.

When all was said and done, Butkus was a five-time First-Team All-Pro and three times finished in the top six in MVP voting despite playing on the defensive side of the ball. Most impressively, Butkus finished every NFL season with at least one interception and one forced fumble, collecting multiple of each in five seasons.

1. Walter Payton (1975-1987)

Nicknamed "Sweetness," Walter Payton constantly wowed fans and opponents alike. He spent all 13 seasons of his NFL career with Chicago, and in that time went to nine Pro Bowls, was named a First-Team All-Pro five times, and won Super Bowl XX with the team. But most impressively, Payton was a workhorse. He led the NFL in carries in four of his first five seasons, with the only one he didn't being his rookie year.

Payton's most impressive season came in 1977 when he collected MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, a Pro Bowl honor and was named a First-Team All-Pro. The campaign saw him lead the NFL in carries, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, rushing yards per game and yards per carry. He would nearly garner two more MVPs, finishing third in 1984 and second in 1985, but would fall just short. When all was said and done, he would finish his Bears career with 10 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He remains second on the all-time rushing yards list, his 16,726 yards trailing only the 18,355 put up by Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith.

Honorable mentions:

Bronco Nagurski

Bulldog Turner

Doug Atkins

Bill George

Bill Hewitt

Steve McMichael

Sid Luckman

Charles Tillman

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]







share