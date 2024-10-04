National Football League Jets at Vikings: Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Published Oct. 4, 2024 3:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Minnesota Vikings (4-0) will head to London, England to square off gainst the New York Jets (2-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, October 6, 2024. The Vikings are favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 2.5 points. The over/under for this one is set at 40 points.

Vikings vs. Jets Odds & Betting Lines

Vikings vs Jets Betting Information updated as of October 4, 2024, 11:33 a.m. ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Vikings -2.5 -108 -113 40 -112 -108

Vikings vs. Jets Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Vikings (-2.5)

Pick OU: Under (40)

Prediction: Vikings 27 - Jets 12

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

Minnesota is 4-0, standing with the Chiefs as one of the last two undefeated teams.

While the Vikings' success this season is surprising, it’s clear after four weeks that it is sustainable. Quarterback Sam Darnold plays in a Shanahan offense, which elevates QBs who can protect the football and quickly read a defender. The Vikings have a good offensive line with a top-tier running back to help Darnold control opponents.

On defense, Brian Flores is the assistant coach of the year at the moment. He’s been dialing up some excellent plays with timely pressures. Sunday’s result against the Packers was 31-29 officially, but it was not that close. A muffed punt when the Vikes were up 28-7 let G.B. back into the game.

So far, Minnesota has beaten the 49ers , Texans and now the Packers. It’s a legit team. The Jets, on the other hand, are not legit. They are poorly coached, and we knew this heading into the season, but we assumed the return of Aaron Rodgers would help. It has not.

Now we have star receiver Garrett Wilson calling out the offensive coordinator, and the head coach blaming weather for their miserable home loss to the Broncos. This team is unprepared to play a squad like the Vikings on the road.

Better coaching, better schemes and a faster team playing at home. I’ll take the Vikings to cover.

PICK: Vikings (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

How to Watch Minnesota vs. New York

Game Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Location: London, England

TV: NFL Network

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Vikings vs. Jets Recent Matchups

Over their last five meetings, Minnesota has tallied three wins versus New York.

Over their last five head-to-head contests, Minnesota has put up 127 points, while New York has compiled 118.

Minnesota Betting Info

Minnesota is 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites one other time this season, a game they won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 58.7%.

Vikings Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 217.0 (868) 10 Rush yards 123.8 (495) 14 Points scored 29.0 (116) 5 Pass yards against 274.3 (1,097) 32 Rush yards against 75.0 (300) 2 Points allowed 14.8 (59) 4

Minnesota's Key Players

Offense

Sam Darnold ranks 10th in the NFL with 932 passing yards through four games this year, averaging 233 per game with a 68.9% completion percentage and 11 touchdowns (first in the NFL) against three interceptions.

In addition to his passing statistics, Darnold has 50 rushing yards (third on the Vikings), but no touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson has caught 20 passes on 29 targets for 358 total yards (sixth in the NFL) and four touchdowns. He is averaging five catches and 89.5 yards per game through four games.

Through four games, Aaron Jones has amassed 321 yards on the ground (eighth in the NFL), averaging 80.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jones has totaled 16 receptions on 19 targets for 143 yards, with one receiving TD.

Jalen Nailor averages two receptions and 34.3 yards per game, and has 137 total receiving yards and eight catches. He's gotten 11 total targets, and has caught three touchdown passes (fourth in the NFL).

Defense

On the defensive side, Patrick Jones II has 14 tackles, six TFL, and five sacks in 2024.

Blake Cashman has 34 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this season.

Andrew Van Ginkel has totaled one interception and has added 18 tackles, three TFL, three sacks, and two passes defended.

This season, Byron Murphy has 24 tackles, one TFL, and one interception.

New York Betting Info

New York has gone 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

This season, New York games have hit the over just once.

The Jets lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

The Jets have a 45.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Jets Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 203.3 (813) 18 Rush yards 91.5 (366) 27 Points scored 19.0 (76) 22 Pass yards against 128.0 (512) 2 Rush yards against 128.5 (514) 21 Points allowed 15.5 (62) 5

New York's Key Players

Offense

Aaron Rodgers has passed for 849 yards this year, with five touchdowns and one interception. He is completing 64.1% of his attempts while averaging 212.3 yards per game and 6.6 per attempt.

He's added 44 yards on the ground (third on the Jets), with zero rushing touchdowns. He's averaging 11 yards per game and 4 per attempt.

Breece Hall averages 43.5 rushing yards per game over four games (174 total yards), while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Hall has added 18 receptions (4.5 per game) for 134 yards (33.5 per game) with one receiving touchdown. He's been targeted 24 times in the passing attack.

Allen Lazard has totaled 206 receiving yards and three touchdowns (fourth in the NFL) on 16 receptions, while being targeted 24 times on the season.

Braelon Allen puts up 32.5 rushing yards per game over four games (130 total yards), with one rushing touchdown.

Allen also has 57 receiving yards (14.3 per game) on seven catches (1.8 per game). He has been targeted nine times with one touchdown reception.

Defense

Quincy Williams has 30 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended in 2024.

Will McDonald IV has eight tackles, four TFL, and five sacks.

Tony Adams has one sack (fourth on the Jets) in addition to his two TFL and 29 tackles.

Chuck Clark has one sack (fourth on the Jets) to go with one TFL and 23 tackles over four games.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

