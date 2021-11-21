National Football League NFL Week 11 top plays: Packers-Vikings, Colts-Bills, Saints-Eagles, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 11 of the NFL season is in full swing with a haul of enticing matchups on a crisp November Sunday.

Kicking things off on FOX, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers battle the Minnesota Vikings, and the New Orleans Saints clash with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Meanwhile, Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are taking on the Washington Football Team.

Later, the Arizona Cardinals are in Seattle to take on Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, and in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to host Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on FOX.

In tonight's finale, the Pittsburgh Steelers are at SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Choo choo!

All aboard the J-Train! Jonathan Taylor plowed his way up the middle for Indy's first score.

Get your tickets here!

The show has started, and JT is its undisputed superstar. This catch-and-run put the Colts up 14-0 in the first quarter.

Toe-tappin'

We knew this was a home game for Buffalo. Stefon Diggs injected some life into the home crowd with a dazzling reception, while keeping his feet in-bounds.

He's not finished

The Colts are not shy about their mission: Feed JT. Still, the Bills have yet to thwart his effectiveness. This dive over the pile gave the squad a 23-7 edge in the first half.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Behind the defense

Hit the griddy, Justin Jefferson. This deep catch set up a one-yard score from Dalvin Cook.

Regular visitor

Adam Thielen's pretty familiar with the end zone. He gave himself a nice welcome back in the middle of the second quarter.

Arm talent

This Aaron Rodgers guy makes special things happen. This incredible play brought GB within a possession. Josiah DeGuara hauled in his first career TD on the play.

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers

Showing up early

Cam Newton is wowing in his first snaps with Carolina. He found DJ Moore over the middle for the Panthers' first TD of the day.

Wait a minute …

There's no way Christian McCaffrey stayed on his feet after this hit. His team is certainly glad to have him back.

Cam TD

Cam Sims, to be exact. His reception on a dart from Taylor Heinicke knotted things at 7.

Cam Newton TD

This is the one you were expecting above, right?

Getting spooky!

Uh-oh, Scary Terry's starting to flash his arsenal. This timely grab tied the affair at 14 just before the half.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Wiggle Waddle

Jaylen Waddle's got some burst. He hit the outside of the field for Miami's first TD early in the first.

Not your average Joe

No biggie, just former Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco making things happen on 4th down.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles

Don't hurt 'em too much

Jalen Hurts = on a tear these past few weeks.

Double down

Refer to the previous section.

Navigating the pocket

OK, Trevor Siemian! Show off your foot speed.

Dallas caught it!

Someone should check Dallas Goedert's mitts for stick-em.

Oh hey, big play

Darius Slay makes big plays. He picked off Siemian here, and found pay dirt on the ensuing return to give Philly a 27-7 halftime lead.

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears

Pluck it out of the sky!

Mark Andrews started the outing with more of his usual tricks: Moving the sticks with big catches.

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns

Wildcat!

No, we're not talking about the Lions. Check out Jarvis Landry's opening TD out of the backfield to put CLE up 7-0.

Multifaceted

Nick Chubb runs for a lot of TDs. But he can catch 'em with the best of his fellow RBs as well.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Need a breather?

This entire interception return from the Texans was just … wow.

Leapfrog

Get a glimpse of Tyrod Taylor's ups, as he sailed into the end zone to put Houston up 13-0.

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

YAC merchant

Deebo Samuel makes big catches. But his main calling card is his runs afterwards. He showed why here.

Tight windows

Jimmy G is torching the Jags' defense. He connected with Brandon Aiyuk to give his squad a 17-0 advantage in the second.

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

