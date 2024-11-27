National Football League Tom Brady's Power Rankings: Who made the GOAT's Top 5 teams entering Week 13? Published Nov. 27, 2024 8:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season is almost here! But before FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady heads back to Arlington to call his first Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, it's time for the GOAT to unveil his latest power rankings! While there wasn't a change at No. 1, a new team went up to No. 2 while an emerging NFC South team made it back into the top five. Let's see if those teams are able to remain in their spots in Week 13.

Check out his latest Top 5 and full analysis here:

Tom Brady's Week 12 Power Rankings | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Here's who the GOAT has ranked as his Top 5 teams entering a massive Week 13!

Week 12 result: Defeated Chicago Bears, 30-27 (OT)

Brady's thoughts: "Yeah, they're back on my list. They deserve it. They improved to 9-2. It was a hard-fought overtime win in Chicago. They're never easy when you play in the division, but that's four straight for the Vikings. Great job, KOC (Kevin O'Connell). You've done an unbelievable job as head coach.

"I wanna see if Minnesota can make it five wins in a row when they take on Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. What a dangerous team they are coming up this week."

Sam Darnold completed 11 of 13 passes for 166 yards over the fourth quarter and overtime in the Vikings' win over the Bears. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Week 12 result: Defeated Los Angeles Rams, 37-20

Brady's thoughts: "One of the hottest teams in the league right now, the Philadelphia Eagles. They're riding a seven-game win streak. Saquon Barkley, you're on fire. He set all kinds of franchise records in L.A. on Sunday night.

"But it's not just about the offense. That defense, they've been lights out since the bye week. They're leading the league in almost every category. Vic Fangio, way to go, my man. You're a stud coordinator. You've been that way for a long time. But they've got a huge test coming up this week when they take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens."

Saquon Barkley took off for 255 yards in the Eagles' win over the Rams, which was the most rushing yards put up by a player in a game since 2009. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Week 12 result: Idle

Brady's thoughts: "They've been so good this year. They've got a six-game win streak. Josh Allen, yep, that's him. He's got this offense going at nearly 30 points a game, and they're coming off their bye week. So, Buffalo will look to stay undefeated at home when they host the 49ers on Sunday night."

The Bills had a bye in Week 12, but they delivered the Chiefs their first loss of the season in Week 11. Josh Allen's performance in that game made him the betting favorite to win MVP. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Week 12 result: Defeated Carolina Panthers, 30-27

Brady's thoughts: "They continue to find ways to get the job done. They had a close game against the Panthers on Sunday, but they found a way to win, as they always seemed to do. Patrick [Mahomes] came up huge again in the clutch with a great scramble late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. K.C. hosts the Raiders this week, who just so happened to hand the Chiefs their last home loss almost a year ago."

Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns in the Chiefs' win over the Panthers, marking the second straight week he's thrown that many touchdowns in a game. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Week 12 result: Defeated Indianapolis Colts, 24-6

Brady's thoughts: "The Lions are 10-1 for the first time since 1934!? That's crazy! Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, they continue to show why they're the most dominant running back duo in the league. But it's not just offense. I've got to show love to Aaron Glenn and that Lions defense. They've gone 10 quarters without allowing a touchdown.

"Let's see if Detroit can keep it rolling when they host Caleb Williams and the Bears on Thanksgiving."

Jahmyr Gibbs (left) and David Montgomery (right) each had a rushing touchdown in the Lions' win over the Colts, marking the fifth time this season they've rushed for a touchdown in the same game. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

