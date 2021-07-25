Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter training camp with sights set on a repeat 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to training camp Sunday, as the reigning Super Bowl champions look to defend their title with another run this fall.

The Bucs' rookies reported Wednesday, and the 16-day camp is set to conclude with a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 18, prior to Tampa Bay's preseason game Aug. 21.

In honor of the Bucs' Thursday unveiling of their Super Bowl LV rings. adorned with 319 diamonds (no, that's not a typo), the sports world is weighing the odds on whether Tom Brady and company can repeat as champions.

Only seven NFL franchises have won back-to-back Super Bowls: the Denver Broncos , Dallas Cowboys , San Francisco 49ers , Pittsburgh Steelers , Miami Dolphins , Green Bay Packers and the Brady-led New England Patriots, who were the last to do so in 2003-04. The Steelers are the lone team with two repeats (1975-76 and ‘79-80).

Could the Bucs be the next team added to that list? If you ask Skip Bayless, it's a no-brainer.

On Friday's "Undisputed," Bayless broke down his Super Bowl LVI predictions as training camps get underway, sharing he believes the Bucs are bound for back-to-back titles.

"I’m gonna stick with the [Cleveland] Browns to win the [AFC] … and I'll go Bucs over Browns," he said.

All 22 starters who appeared on the Bucs' Super Bowl roster will return for 2021 – a first in the NFL's salary cap era – including star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin , tight end Rob Gronkowski ﻿, running back Leonard Fournette, linebacker Shaquil Barrett and Ryan Succop ﻿, who didn't miss a single kick for the Bucs in the postseason last year.

Bayless isn't the only one who believes the Bucs will get it done once again this season. During a special ceremony Thursday, Brady made clear his intentions for the 2021-22 season.

"When I got drafted, I was a sixth-round pick. You know, I was the 199th pick, and I never forgot that. I still haven’t forgotten that to this day," he said. "This team is amazing. … We played our best in the biggest moments. … My favorite ring is the next one. That’s what it’s all about."

Brady threw for 4,633 yards – third behind Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes – good for 40 touchdowns – tied for second with Russell Wilson, behind only Aaron Rodgers – in the 2020-21 regular season. He added another 1,061 yards and 10 touchdowns in the postseason and led Tampa Bay to its first Super Bowl victory since 2003.

The 14-time Pro Bowler sits second on the NFL's all-time passing leaders list with 79,204 total yards, behind retired New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees (80,358).

On the other side, Bayless' cohost, Shannon Sharpe, believes history is destined to repeat itself, but with a different outcome this time around.

"It's really early … but I'm gonna say it’s gonna be a rematch," Sharpe said. "I’m saying the Bucs and the Chiefs are gonna run it back. … ‘Mahomeboy’ ain’t losing two in a row. I don’t see that in the cards."

