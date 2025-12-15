NFL Coaching Hot Seat Rankings: Pete Carroll's Seat Feels Hotter Than Ever

It’s hard to believe, but there are NFL coaches right now who don’t really know how much trouble they’re in. They know their team is losing, their players are checking out, and the fans are growing angry. But their tunnel vision is too narrow to see the oncoming train.

"It’s not that they don’t understand the situation," one former NFL coach told me. "It’s that they don’t want to accept it. In a coach’s mind, we’re always one win away from turning everything around."

Unfortunately, for some — maybe for many — one win down the stretch won’t do it anymore. They may be in denial now, but acceptance is coming, because the NFL’s Black Monday is less than three weeks away.

So, which coaches are in the most danger of being fired this season? Here is our look around the league.

7. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins (Previous Ranking: 3rd)

McDaniel’s Dolphins were 1-6 back on Oct. 19, after they were blown out by the Cleveland Browns — the Browns! — and it didn’t look like McDaniel would last 24 more hours. Just 12 days later, the Dolphins fired GM Chris Grier, and it really seemed like McDaniel would be gone by their bye week. Yet not only is he still here, the chatter out of Miami is that he’ll likely be back in 2026, too?

He probably shouldn’t sign a new lease yet, but owner Stephen Ross has to like that McDaniel’s Dolphins had won four straight games heading into Monday night and five of six overall. Granted, the soft schedule helped, but who would’ve imagined they’d be anywhere near .500 two months ago? If they had started their turnaround one week earlier, they might be in the playoff race.

6. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (PR: unranked)

Bowles thrust himself onto this list with his remarkable, profane rant against his own team after its "inexf---ingscusable" loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Thursday night. It’s not just that he went off on the Buccaneers for not caring enough (and more). It’s that he waited this long to do it with a club that’s now lost five of six. Injuries have played a huge part in that collapse, but Tampa Bay has gotten key players back and still blew that game to Atlanta.

Bowles said "there’s no f---ing answer for" what’s happened to the Bucs. Well, guess whose job it is to come up with those answers? Tampa could still win the NFC South and get to the playoffs for the fourth time in Bowles’ four seasons, which probably would save his job. But if not, his bosses might look at his 34-31 record and see four straight middling and somewhat disappointing teams, and decide that firing him is the answer they’re seeking.

The Buccaneers appear to be in the midst of a collapse. If they miss the playoffs, will it cost Todd Bowles his job? (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals (PR: 5th)

He almost fell off the list entirely because it seemed unlikely his bosses would fault him for losing so much after losing QB Joe Burrow for most of the season to a toe injury — even though they went 1-8 when even two more wins would’ve made them contenders, and even though Joe Flacco was pretty impressive replacing Burrow. And Taylor looked like he might really be safe when Burrow came back and beat the Ravens and almost beat the Bills, giving some hope for this team for 2026. But that’s all gone now.

Burrow seems sad — a really bad sign because even the Bengals owners have to be smart enough to make sure their franchise quarterback is happy — and that was before Cincinnati lost 24-0 at home to Baltimore this past Sunday. There’s the potential for this to get worse and for Burrow to get sadder, and if that happens, Taylor is probably gone.

4. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns (PR: 4th)

With a 6-25 record over the past two seasons and the organization deep in laughingstock territory, it seemed like the only way Stefanski was going to keep his job was to find and develop a franchise quarterback. Well, his first rookie quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, wasn’t good enough to even get his job back after he got hurt. And his second rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, has shown a few flashes but more reasons why he lasted until the fifth round of the draft.

It’s hard to believe that it was just two years ago that Stefanski had the Browns in the playoffs and won his second NFL Coach of the Year award. But now, with the Browns in dire need of an organizational reset, at least a few teams are eyeing the mess in Cleveland and pondering if Stefanski would be a good fit for their head coaching job. Where there’s smoke, there’ll probably be a firing.

The Browns have been non-factors for the past two years. Has Kevin Stefanski's time in Cleveland finally run out? (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

3. Pete Carroll, Las Vegas Raiders (PR: 6th)

The legendary head coach made headlines on Sunday when he said he doesn’t feel like he’s coaching for his job with three weeks to go in a 2-12 season — seemingly a classic case of denial. But beyond the headline-making remark, he also said the quiet part out loud when asked if he was willing to oversee a rebuilding team: "It’s looking like that’s what’s necessary," he said. Yes, it sure does look that way. And remember: Carroll will be 75 next September.

Does anyone think he wants a rebuilding project that might take 2-3 years at best? Better question: Does anyone really think he’s up for that job? He’s looking very much like a one-and-done, which would be a really sad way to end a tremendous and Hall of Fame-worthy coaching career.

2. Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons (PR: 1st)

The Falcons surprisingly won last week in Tampa, stopping a string of seven losses in eight games that completely ruined their season and set them up as arguably the most disappointing team in the NFL. Might their future still be bright? It’s hard to say with Michael Penix at QB, coming back for Year 3 at age 26 and now coming off another ACL tear.

What the Falcons have shown this season is they have talented players — like RB Bijan Robinson and TE Kyle Pitts — who are often misused. Morris is 13-18 heading down the stretch of his second season as Atlanta's head coach. He’s well-respected around the league, but has had a dismal record at two stops now. Alas, he hasn’t made the most of this second — and probably last — chance at all.

The Falcons look much better on paper than they do on the field. That dynamic could prompt another coaching change in Atlanta. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

1. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals (PR: 2nd)

The Cards look worse and worse every week. In fact, does anyone even remember that they started this season 2-0 and were generally viewed as a sleeper Super Bowl contender? Ha! Since then, they’ve lost 11 of 12 games. That includes their past six; in four of those games, they’ve given up more than 40 points. In fact, in those four losses, they’ve lost by an average of more than 22 points per game. Arizona's third-year coach can't even attribute the free fall to the loss of QB Kyle Murray, because Jacoby Brissett has been slinging it in his absence.

The problem is that Gannon’s defense stinks and his overall coaching hasn’t been much better. This team looks like it’s just quit at times. This whole organization is going to have to reset in the offseason around a new quarterback, and they should probably start that rebuilding effort with a new coach, too.

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He spent six years covering the Giants and Jets for SNY TV in New York, and before that, 16 years covering the Giants and the NFL for the New York Daily News. Follow him on Twitter at @RalphVacchiano .