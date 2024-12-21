National Football League Who are the 10 greatest linebackers in NFL history? Updated Dec. 21, 2024 6:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Times change in the NFL, but the one constant to a great defense is elite linebacker play — and nothing is more noticeable than having that hard-hitting force in the middle of the field.

The modern NFL linebacker has undergone some changes, with mobility at a premium like never before.

But the truly elite linebackers could make an impact no matter the era and no matter the defense.

In the history of the league, linebacker may well be the position with the most depth, and it has a seemingly unlimited list of elite players from which to choose.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the 10 greatest linebackers in NFL history.

10. Derrick Thomas

One of the all-time great Kansas City Chiefs, Thomas played all 11 seasons of his NFL career in Kansas City, instilling fear in opposing quarterbacks. He finished with double-digit sack totals seven times in his career, including racking up 20 sacks in just his second NFL season (1990) to lead the league. Upon entering the NFL, Thomas made the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons, registering eight or more sacks in each of those seasons.

Ultimately, Thomas finished with at least seven sacks in every NFL season he played, made nine Pro Bowls and earned two First-Team All-Pro selections. He also finished with 126.5 sacks, which places him 26th all-time in NFL history.

9. Jack Lambert

Upon being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 1974 NFL Draft, Lambert became a stalwart of one of the most ferocious defenses in NFL history. He won the starting middle linebacker spot as a rookie and never gave it up in his 11-year career, all of which he played with the Steelers. Lambert earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 1974, and he followed that up by making the Pro Bowl in each of the next nine seasons. Moreover, he was named a First-Team All-Pro in six seasons, and in 1976 he was awarded AP Defensive Player of the Year, when he led the league with eight fumble recoveries.

He finished with four Super Bowl rings, all of which were earned during his first six years in the league.

8. Junior Seau

Playing an eye-popping 20 NFL seasons, Junior Seau had serious longevity in the league. Most impressively though, Seau missed just five games in his first 12 seasons. Drafted by the San Diego Chargers in 1990, Seau played for the team from 1990-2002 before leaving to join the Miami Dolphins in 2003 and, eventually, his last stop, joining the New England Patriots for the final four years of his career (2006-2009). Over his career, he registered 10 or more tackles in 64 different games, while also collecting 56.5 sacks and snaring 18 interceptions.

One of the most notable things though, was when he helped lead the Chargers to their only Super Bowl appearance in 1994, a season in which he posted 155 tackles to go along with 5.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.

7. Chuck Bednarik

One of the last true two-way players in the NFL, Bednarik contributed to the Philadelphia Eagles as both a center on offense and a linebacker on defense during his 14-year career — all of which was spent in Philly. In 1987, the Eagles made sure to celebrate him, retiring his No. 60 jersey and naming him the best middle linebacker in team history. The most stunning thing was that, despite his physicality, Bednarik was an Ironman, playing in 169 of a possible 172 games in his career.

Over his career, Bednarik accumulated eight Pro Bowls, six First-Team All-Pros and won two championships with the Eagles. He also earned the recognition of having an award in college named after him, "The Bednarik Award" which is given annually to the sport's best defensive player.

6. Derrick Brooks

After starring at Florida in college, Brooks stayed in Florida and was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing for the team for all 14 years of his storied career. Brooks started all but three games in his rookie season, then proceeded to never miss a start for the rest of his 224-game career, a remarkable amount of durability.

In 2002, Brooks was named the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, leading the league with 173 total tackles and also grabbing five interceptions, with three of those being returned for touchdowns. His presence was a major reason for the team's 2002 Super Bowl win over the Raiders.

Brooks finished his career with 11 Pro Bowls, five First-Team All-Pros and a Super Bowl title, while collecting 1,713 total tackles, 25 interceptions and 13.5 sacks.

5. Ted Hendricks

A 15-year veteran, Hendricks delivered on the field for three different franchises. He was drafted by the Baltimore Colts before being traded to the Green Bay Packers for one season in 1974, and then spent the rest of his career with the Raiders franchise (1975-1983). Hendricks was truly a man who made things happen, and to this day is tied for the NFL-record with four safeties.

Over his career, he started 215 consecutive regular season games, participated in eight Pro Bowls, won four championships and was selected First or Second-Team All-Pro six times in his career. He accumulated 26 interceptions to pair with 61 sacks and 16 fumble recoveries.

4. Jack Ham

One of the faces of the Steelers defense over the years, Ham played all 12 seasons with the Black and Gold. He and fellow Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis are the only two players in NFL history to finish their careers with at least 25 sacks, 30 interceptions and 20 fumbles recovered. Ham anchored the Pittsburgh defense, winning four Super Bowls along the way.

When all was said and done, Ham compiled 32 interceptions, 21 fumble recoveries and 25.5 sacks. He also collected eight Pro Bowl selections and six First-Team All-Pros, all of which were in consecutive seasons.

3. Mike Singletary

A Chicago Bears legend, Mike Singletary was drafted by the Bears in 1981 and played his entire 12-year career with the team. During his tenure in Chicago, he started 172 games and finished as the Bears either first or second-leading tackler in each of his last 11 seasons with the team, amassing 1,488 career tackles. All that came while missing just two games, which both came in 1986.

Singletary won two Defensive Player of the Year awards, coming in 1985 and 1988, while also earning 10 Pro Bowls and eight First-Team All-Pros. He helped the Bears win the 1985 Super Bowl, in which they held the Patriots to just 7 rushing yards.

2. Dick Butkus

Perhaps the most famous linebacker of all-time, Dick Butkus played his entire nine-year career with the Chicago Bears, eventually getting his No. 51 retired by the team in 1994. Impressively, Butkus started his career off with a bang, earning First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season. He would reach the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons and would collect First-Team All-Pro honors four more times in his career.

Butkus collected 22 interceptions while also scooping 27 fumble recoveries and demolishing opposing quarterbacks to the tune of 11 sacks. Moreover, he also had two seasons where he earned a top-five finish for the league MVP award.

1. Ray Lewis

No player was more feared in his prime over the middle of the field than Ray Lewis. Lewis was a tackling machine, leading the Baltimore Ravens in tackles in 12 of the 14 years he played for the team, the only team he played for. Starting in 1998, the third season of Lewis' career, the Ravens would not allow a 100-yard rusher until the 2002 season, a hallmark of Baltimore's exceptional run defense. Moreover, Lewis also had a nose for the ball, grabbing 31 interceptions in his career, the fifth-most among linebackers all-time.

At the time of his retirement, Lewis held Ravens' team records in seasons played (17), career games (228) and opponent fumble recoveries (20), while also registering the most tackles (2,643) and holding the single-season record for most tackles (225). His storybook career came to a close in 2012 with the team winning its second Super Bowl.

Honorable mentions:

Chuck Howley

Luke Kuechly

Brian Urlacher

Bill George

Joe Schmidt

Ray Nitschke

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share