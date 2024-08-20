National Football League NFC North Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Aug. 20, 2024 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NFL's NFC North, nicknamed the "Black and Blue Division," is known for longstanding rivalries and hard-nosed games. Known as the NFC Central from 1970 to 2001, this division once included the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1977 until 2002, when they moved to the NFC South.

NFC North Champions

2009: Minnesota Vikings (12–4)

2008: Minnesota Vikings (10–6)

2007: Green Bay Packers (13–3)

2006: Chicago Bears (13–3)

2005: Chicago Bears (11–5)

2004: Green Bay Packers (10–6)

2003: Green Bay Packers (10–6)

2002: Green Bay Packers (12–4)

2001: Chicago Bears (13–3)

2000: Minnesota Vikings (11–5)

1999: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11–5)

1998: Minnesota Vikings (15–1)

1997: Green Bay Packers (13–3)

1996: Green Bay Packers (13–3)

1995: Green Bay Packers (11–5)

1994: Minnesota Vikings (10–6)

1993: Detroit Lions (10–6)

1992: Minnesota Vikings (11–5)

1991: Detroit Lions (12–4)

1990: Chicago Bears (11–5)

1989: Minnesota Vikings (10–6)

1988: Chicago Bears (12–4)

1987: Chicago Bears (11–4)

1986: Chicago Bears (14–2)

1985: Chicago Bears (15–1)

1984: Chicago Bears (10–6)

1983: Detroit Lions (9–7)

1982: Green Bay Packers (5–3–1)*

1981: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9–7)

1980: Minnesota Vikings (9–7)

1979: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10–6)

1978: Minnesota Vikings (8–7–1)

1977: Minnesota Vikings (9–5)

1976: Minnesota Vikings (11–2–1)

1975: Minnesota Vikings (12–2)

1974: Minnesota Vikings (10–4)

1973: Minnesota Vikings (12–2)

1972: Green Bay Packers (10–4)

1971: Minnesota Vikings (11–3)

1970: Minnesota Vikings (12–2)

1969: Minnesota Vikings (12–2)

1968: Minnesota Vikings (8–6)

1967: Green Bay Packers (9–4–1)

* A player strike ended the season early and the NFL did not record division winners.

Who has won the most NFC North Division championships?

The Minnesota Vikings have won the most NFC North division championships with 21 titles. Below is a list of each team and how many times they have won the division:

Minnesota Vikings - 21

Green Bay Packers - 17

Chicago Bears - 11

Detroit Lions - 4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3

