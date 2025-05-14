2025 NFL strength of schedule: Ranking every team's slate
It's 2025 NFL schedule release day! Soon, we will know exactly when and where every game will be played this season.
However, while that schedule hasn't been officially released yet, we do know which teams will go head-to-head during the 2025 campaign.
With that in mind, let's look at the strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams based on opponent win percentage from the 2024 season:
2025 NFL Strength of Schedule
1. New York Giants — .574
2. Chicago Bears — .571
3. Detroit Lions — .571
4. Philadelphia Eagles — .561
5. Dallas Cowboys — .557
6. Green Bay Packers — .557
7. Minnesota Vikings — .557
8. Washington Commanders — .550
9. Baltimore Ravens — .533
10. Pittsburgh Steelers — .526
11. Kansas City Chiefs — .522
12. Los Angeles Chargers — .522
13. Cleveland Browns — .519
14. Cincinnati Bengals — .509
15. Denver Broncos — .505
16. Las Vegas Raiders — .502
17. Los Angeles Rams — .491
18. Houston Texans — .481
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — .481
20. Atlanta Falcons — .478
21. Miami Dolphins — .474
22. Seattle Seahawks — .474
23. Buffalo Bills — .467
24. Jacksonville Jaguars — .467
25. Indianapolis Colts — .464
26. New York Jets — .460
27. Arizona Cardinals – .457
28. Carolina Panthers — .457
29. Tennessee Titans — .450
30. New England Patriots — .429
31. New Orleans Saints — .419
32. San Francisco 49ers — .415
