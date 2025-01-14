National Football League Texans waive Diontae Johnson, who was cut by Ravens after refusing to enter a game Published Jan. 14, 2025 7:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Houston Texans waived Diontae Johnson Tuesday after the beleaguered receiver — who was released by the Ravens earlier this season after refusing to enter a game — played just two games for them.

Johnson had one reception for 12 yards in Houston's wild-card playoff win over the Chargers on Saturday. After the game, Johnson was noticeably frustrated in the locker room, according to ESPN, while running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair offered their support.

The 28-year-old played four games for Baltimore after a trade from Carolina before being suspended for refusing to take the field and then being released on Dec. 20. He has 4,738 yards receiving in a six-year career that started in Pittsburgh.

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said the team wasn't worried about Johnson's history when he was signed in late December. On Tuesday, he didn't provide any details about why the Texans moved on from him as they prepared for Saturday's divisional-round game at Kansas City.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out and we're on to the Chiefs," Ryans said.

The Texans signed Johnson after Tank Dell followed Stefon Diggs to the injured list with his season-ending knee injury on Dec. 21.

Johnson had two receptions for 12 yards in a win over the Titans to end the regular season in which most of the team's starters played sparingly.

The Texans were the fourth team that Johnson had played for in a year. The Steelers traded him to the Panthers last March after his up-and-down tenure in Pittsburgh. Johnson had a Pro Bowl season in 2021 with 1,161 receiving yards, but he also drew criticism for his lack of hustle after a fumble in 2023 and an altercation with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick.

The Panthers then sent Johnson to Baltimore before the trade deadline in October. He caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns for Carolina, which was just 1-7 at the time of the trade. Johnson was expected to be another weapon for the contending Ravens. However, like what happened in Houston, the situation didn't work out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

