National Football League
Texans waive Diontae Johnson, who was cut by Ravens after refusing to enter a game
National Football League

Texans waive Diontae Johnson, who was cut by Ravens after refusing to enter a game

Published Jan. 14, 2025 7:06 p.m. ET

The Houston Texans waived Diontae Johnson Tuesday after the beleaguered receiver — who was released by the Ravens earlier this season after refusing to enter a game — played just two games for them.

Johnson had one reception for 12 yards in Houston's wild-card playoff win over the Chargers on Saturday. After the game, Johnson was noticeably frustrated in the locker room, according to ESPN, while running back Joe Mixon and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair offered their support. 

The 28-year-old played four games for Baltimore after a trade from Carolina before being suspended for refusing to take the field and then being released on Dec. 20. He has 4,738 yards receiving in a six-year career that started in Pittsburgh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said the team wasn't worried about Johnson's history when he was signed in late December. On Tuesday, he didn't provide any details about why the Texans moved on from him as they prepared for Saturday's divisional-round game at Kansas City.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out and we're on to the Chiefs," Ryans said.

The Texans signed Johnson after Tank Dell followed Stefon Diggs to the injured list with his season-ending knee injury on Dec. 21.

Johnson had two receptions for 12 yards in a win over the Titans to end the regular season in which most of the team's starters played sparingly.

The Texans were the fourth team that Johnson had played for in a year. The Steelers traded him to the Panthers last March after his up-and-down tenure in Pittsburgh. Johnson had a Pro Bowl season in 2021 with 1,161 receiving yards, but he also drew criticism for his lack of hustle after a fumble in 2023 and an altercation with teammate Minkah Fitzpatrick

The Panthers then sent Johnson to Baltimore before the trade deadline in October. He caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns for Carolina, which was just 1-7 at the time of the trade. Johnson was expected to be another weapon for the contending Ravens. However, like what happened in Houston, the situation didn't work out.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes