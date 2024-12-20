National Football League Diontae Johnson, who Ravens said refused to enter a game, has been waived Published Dec. 20, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baltimore waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Friday following a brief and troubled stint with the team in which the Ravens said he refused to enter a game against Philadelphia.

Johnson received a one-game suspension for that, missing last weekend's win over the New York Giants. Baltimore then said it had excused him from practice this week. On Friday, he was cut loose as the Ravens prepare for a big game against Pittsburgh on Saturday — with their receiving corps looking pretty thin.

Baltimore also activated defensive back Desmond King and wide receiver Anthony Miller from the practice squad. The Ravens ruled out receiver Nelson Agholor for the game because of a concussion, and Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baltimore acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers in an October trade, but he caught only one pass in four games for the Ravens.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Baltimore Ravens Diontae Johnson

share