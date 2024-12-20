Diontae Johnson, who Ravens said refused to enter a game, has been waived
Baltimore waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Friday following a brief and troubled stint with the team in which the Ravens said he refused to enter a game against Philadelphia.
Johnson received a one-game suspension for that, missing last weekend's win over the New York Giants. Baltimore then said it had excused him from practice this week. On Friday, he was cut loose as the Ravens prepare for a big game against Pittsburgh on Saturday — with their receiving corps looking pretty thin.
Baltimore also activated defensive back Desmond King and wide receiver Anthony Miller from the practice squad. The Ravens ruled out receiver Nelson Agholor for the game because of a concussion, and Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable.
Baltimore acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers in an October trade, but he caught only one pass in four games for the Ravens.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
