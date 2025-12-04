2026 NFL Mock Draft, AFC South: Biggest Needs for Titans, Texans, Colts, Jaguars

After a short detour in which we broke down the top prospects in The Game, we’re back to the divisional-focused mock drafts this week with a deep dive into the AFC South.

The one-win Titans are clearly in need of a roster rebuild while the Texans, Colts and Jaguars are surprisingly all competing for playoff spots and duking it out for the division title. The differences are just as stark in terms of the draft, where Tennessee is currently in position to "earn" the No. 1 overall selection for the second consecutive year, whereas Jacksonville and Indianapolis lack first-round picks.

Here are early projections for the entire division's selections on Days 1 and 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans (1-11)

First round, No. 1 overall pick: Arvell Reese, LB/Edge, Ohio State

Eight of the past 10 picks at No. 1 overall have been quarterbacks, but that isn’t likely to be the case in 2026. While his individual statistics and won/loss record in Tennessee suggest otherwise, last year’s top pick Cam Ward has made steady improvements this season and looks like he could be the Titans' long-term answer at quarterback. Furthermore, with all due respect to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, Alabama’s Ty Simpson and the rest of this year’s potential quarterback crop, no signal-caller this year has played well enough to justify another team trading up to take him this early, leaving the Titans little choice but to stick and pick.

Like Ward a year ago, few — if anyone — could have forecast before the season that Reese would enjoy the kind of campaign to earn No. 1 overall consideration. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Reese can attack off the edge or play more of a traditional off-ball linebacker role, offering a breathtaking combination of size, speed and versatility that would remind some of Micah Parsons. For a Titans defense desperate to find a running mate for All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, adding a playmaker like Reese would make a lot of sense.

Ohio State's Arvell Reese is an unexpected yet fascinating candidate to go No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Second round, No. 33 overall pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Much to the chagrin of many in the region, a torn ACL during the offseason has kept McCoy sidelined throughout the entire 2025 season. When healthy, he’s shown the quickness and fluidity for coverage, as well as instincts and soft hands for interceptions to justifiably rank as the top cornerback in this class. Though ACL tears are no longer the career-threatening injuries of prior decades, NFL teams are still hesitant to invest early picks on players coming off surgery.

The Titans know that as well as any team in the league, given the risky investment (and disappointing return) made on Caleb Farley back in 2021. Given this recent draft-day miss, McCoy could wind up feeling too risky to general manager Mike Borgonzi, but clearly cornerback is a position of concern for a club that is allowing a 69.1% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks (29th in the NFL) and has intercepted just five passes all year long — and the only one of those that was by a cornerback was by since jettisoned first-round pick Roger McCreary, who is now playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Third round, No. 65 overall pick: Nyck Harbor, WR, South Carolina

One could make the argument that the Titans' biggest current need is at receiver. After all, this is a club whose current leader in both receptions (39) and receiving yards (406) is tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo, with rookie wideouts Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike tied for the lead in touchdown receptions … with two, apiece. Clearly, Tennessee needs to find Ward some playmakers. While it is possible that the Titans aggressively target this position in free agency or earlier rounds, the depth of this year’s class at the position could allow the club to wait.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Harbor would offer the club a legitimate size/speed package that could be developed into a No. 1 target. With his long, powerful strides, Harbor is one of this year’s great downfield threats, though he needs to play with greater strength and focus with the ball in the air.

Houston Texans (7-5)

First round, No. 18 overall pick: Cayden Green, OL, Missouri

The Texans have adopted their head coach DeMeco Ryans’ personality — at least on defense. The offense, however, remains a work in progress, especially along the offensive line, where the club is once again facing turnover with a handful of blockers in the final year of their respective deals, including starting guards Jarrett Patterson and Ed Ingram. Green began his college career at left guard for Oklahoma as a celebrated four-star recruit.

After transferring to Missouri a year ago and playing well at left guard again, he made the transition to left tackle this season. At just 21 years old, the 6-foot-5, 324-pound Green is still growing into his body. However, he already plays with the physicality and tenacity to fit right in with the brand of football Ryans prefers. If he makes the NFL jump early, Green’s transition would be aided by a return back inside, but he possesses the frame and agility to eventually move back outside.

The Texans still need to revamp their offensive line, and Cayden Green would provide options with his versatility. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Second round, No. 37 overall pick (from Washington Commanders): Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

The Texans boast one of the NFL’s top defenses, but that could be difficult to maintain next year if the club doesn’t either resign veteran run-pluggers Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle (both free agents) or prioritize replacements. One wide-bodied defensive tackle that could help fill their shoes is the aptly-named Orange, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound boulder who is almost unmovable at the point of attack. He isn’t much of a pass rusher — generating just one sack in 50 career games so far — but given the Texans’ stellar edge combination of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, Houston doesn’t have to prioritize interior pass rush threats as much as other clubs.

Second round, No. 49 overall pick: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Yes, the Texans just invested Day 2 picks in receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, but the club could still be in the market for another well-built slot receiver should impending free agent Christian Kirk skip town after the season. At 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds, Bernard has a prototypical frame, showing a similar blend of speed, agility and tackle-breaking strength that has made Kirk effective as both a receiver and runner the past eight seasons in the NFL. Like Kirk, Bernard is dangerous with the ball in his hands, scoring five of his 17 career touchdowns at Michigan State, Washington and now Alabama as a runner.

Third round, No. 68 overall pick (from New York Giants): Teitum Tuioti, Edge, Oregon

Sure, the Texans boast as good of a 1-2 punch at edge rusher as any team in the league, but Tuioti just fits Ryans’ style so well that I think he’d be under strong consideration if available at this point in the draft. Tuioti doesn’t get as much hype as some of the others on Oregon’s defensive line, but he’s a powerful, no-nonsense tone-setter who sets a firm edge in the running game. The compactly-built 6-foot-3, 263-pounder emerged as a full-time starter for the Ducks last season, finishing fourth on the team with 58 tackles, including 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. He’s already topped those totals this season with 13.5 TFLs and seven sacks among his 57 stops, and he is only going to get better if surrounded by Houston’s elite crew.

Indianapolis Colts (8-4)

Second round, No. 54 overall pick: Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

The Colts have some interesting calls to make in free agency. While quarterback Daniel Jones is understandably the biggest determination to be made, they also have to decide on right tackle Braden Smith, wide receiver Alec Pierce and a trio of edge rushers, including former first-round pick Kwity Paye. If Colts general manager Chris Ballard opts for a new thoroughbred off the edge, he might find Moore an intriguing fit. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior has steadily improved his production over four years in Ann Arbor, currently leading the Wolverines in both tackles for loss (10) and sacks (9.5). He isn’t the biggest or fastest edge rusher in this class, but he attacks with nuance and violence and has produced from both sides.

The Colts currently don't own a first-round pick. Derrick Moore could prove to be a steal late in the second round. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Third round, No. 85 overall pick (from Dallas Cowboys): Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Southern Cal

As mentioned previously, the Colts face an interesting decision with speedy big-play receiver Alec Pierce. The 6-foot-3, 209-pounder currently leads the NFL with an average of 20.9 yards per reception — and that is no fluke, as he did the same a year ago with a significantly higher per-catch average (22.3) and career-high seven touchdown receptions, despite worse quarterback play. Pierce is a good schematic fit in the Colts’ run-heavy offense, as his size and speed make him an ideal downfield target on play-action. Other teams might feel the same way, however, creating more of a bidding war for his services than Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen might like.

Lane (6-4, 200 pounds) has a similar playing style, showing very good build-up speed and tracking skills. Don’t let his relatively pedestrian 13.8 yards-per-catch career average fool you; like Pierce, Lane’s super-power lies with his efficiency. He’s turned 99 career grabs into 18 touchdowns for the Trojans.

Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)

Second round, No. 57 overall pick: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Like the Colts, the Jaguars have significant free-agent decisions looming with standouts like running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Devin Lloyd set to earn big paydays. If the club opts to pay their premium players, the club could save along the offensive line where starting left guard Ezra Cleveland and right tackle Cole Van Lanen are also in their final year of their respective deals. The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Ioana is surprisingly athletic for his thick frame, showing the initial quickness and lateral agility to be a clean fit in Liam Coen’s offense. He’s proven a durable, consistent pass-protector at left guard for the Nittany Lions, allowing just one combined sack over the past two seasons.

Third round, No. 81 overall pick (from Detroit Lions): DJ McKinney, CB, Colorado

It isn’t often that a team trades four draft picks (including two first-rounders) for a non-quarterback, but that is the steep price Jacksonville paid for the right to select Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall last spring. Fans of the bold move will point out that Hunter did, in fact, play on both sides of the ball. Critics will remind that Hunter is out for the season, perhaps in part due to overuse, and wasn't nearly as effective as anticipated in either role in Year 1. With three other cornerbacks set to hit free agency this offseason, the Jaguars could bolster their secondary with another gifted Colorado corner in McKinney. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder played his best ball two years ago opposite Hunter, demonstrating the agility and awareness to earn a starting role opposite him again in the NFL.

Third round, No. 90 overall pick: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

Third-year pro Brenton Strange flashes starting-level talent yet has just four touchdown receptions in 38 career games after the Jaguars selected him 61st overall in 2023. Whether as a potential replacement or complement to Strange, Raridon is one of the few tight ends in this class who offers a prototypical combination of size (6-foot-7, 252 pounds), speed and soft hands to project as a future starter. Like Strange, Raridon lacks eye-popping production — in fact, Raridon has only three touchdown receptions in 30 career college games — but he moves well for a big man and would give Trevor Lawrence and Coen some flexibility on offense.

The Jaguars might need to restock weapons for Trevor Lawrence this offseason. (Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Third round, No. 100 overall pick (from Detroit Lions): Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

Here is a statistic that might surprise you: Despite the presence of three former first-round picks along their defensive front — including 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker — the Jaguars’ 24 sacks so far this season is less than any other AFC team currently holding a playoff spot. Josephs is a proven producer off the edge for Tennessee, generating sacks all four years of his college career out of both the two and three-point stances, offering his future NFL team flexibility. At just 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, he lacks ideal size, but he’s quick off the snap, surprisingly strong as a bull rusher and has a knack for jarring the ball loose, forcing six fumbles over the past two seasons alone.

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 25 years. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on X @RobRang .