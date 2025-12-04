Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks for Thursday Night Football

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

The Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) will be trying to extend a three-game winning run against the Detroit Lions (7-5). Despite that, the Lions are the favorites, expected to win by at least a field goal but less than a touchdown (currently -3). The matchup has an over/under of 54.5 points.

Lions vs. Cowboys Odds & Betting Lines

Lions vs. Cowboys Prediction & Pick

Detroit looks poised to handle Dallas on Thursday night. The Lions have been steady on defense, giving up only 22.8 points per game, and their offense continues to produce at a high level with 29.2 points per outing. Jahmyr Gibbs has turned in a standout season with 1,019 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and Jared Goff has thrown for 3,025 yards with 25 touchdowns.

Dallas enters on a three-game winning streak, but its defense has struggled by allowing 28.5 points per game. Dak Prescott has been outstanding with 3,261 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. The challenge for the Cowboys will be slowing a Detroit offense that can pressure defenses in multiple ways. Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, which could affect the Lions, although the group still has plenty of playmakers.

Detroit is favored by 3 points, and with a strong defense paired with a high-powered offense, the Lions are positioned to take control. The over/under is 54.5, and with both teams capable of scoring in bunches, this matchup has the potential to become a high-scoring affair.

Pick ATS: Lions (-3)

Pick OU: Over (54.5)

Prediction: Lions 31, Cowboys 24

How to Watch Detroit vs. Dallas

Game date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Venue: Ford Field

Location: Detroit, Michigan

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Lions vs. Cowboys Recent Matchups

Dallas holds a 4-1 record against Detroit in their last five matchups.

In their last five head-to-head matchups, Detroit has tallied 123 points against Dallas, while allowing only 114 points.

Detroit Betting Info

Detroit is 6-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Lions are 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Detroit has combined with its opponent to gone over the point total in 58.3% of its contests this year (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the Lions have won 75% of the time (6-2).

The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 62.4%.

Lions Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 238.2 (2,858) 7 Rush yards 138.1 (1,657) 4 Points scored 29.2 (350) 4 Pass yards against 212.5 (2,550) 17 Rush yards against 103.7 (1,244) 11 Points allowed 22.8 (274) 15

Detroit's Key Players

Offense

Jahmyr Gibbs' rushing stat line this season includes 1,019 yards (fourth in the NFL) and 10 TDs. He's averaging 84.9 yards per game and 5.8 per attempt (first in the NFL).

He has caught 51 passes (on 59 targets) for 397 receiving yards with three touchdowns. He's averaging 33.1 receving yards and 4.3 catches per game.

Jared Goff has 3,025 passing yards (sixth in the NFL), 25 touchdowns (second in the NFL) and five interceptions this year. He has completed 69.8% of his attempts, averaging 252.1 yards per game and 8 per attempt.

In 12 games played, Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging 73.7 yards and 6.3 receptions per game on the way to 884 receiving yards (fifth in the NFL) and 75 catches (sixth in the NFL). He's been targeted 108 times, and has nine receiving touchdowns (second in the NFL).

David Montgomery has run for 543 yards, averaging 45.3 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

Montgomery has been targeted 24 times to the tune of 20 receptions, 151 yards and zero TDs.

Defense

On the defensive side for the Lions, Jack Campbell has racked up 110 tackles, eight TFL, and four sacks in 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson has 8.5 sacks (10th in the NFL) as well as nine TFL and 33 tackles.

Brian Branch has totaled 69 tackles, five TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

So far this season, Alex Anzalone has 72 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Dallas Betting Info

Dallas is 7-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Dallas' games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under eight times this year.

The Cowboys have won three of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 41.7%.

Cowboys Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 271.3 (3,255) 1 Rush yards 121.8 (1,462) 13 Points scored 29.3 (351) 2 Pass yards against 251.5 (3,018) 30 Rush yards against 124.7 (1,496) 20 Points allowed 28.5 (342) 31

Dallas' Key Players

Offense

Dak Prescott has thrown for 3,261 yards this year (to rank second in the NFL), with 25 touchdowns (second in the NFL) and eight interceptions. He is completing 69.3% of his attempts while averaging 271.8 yards per game and 7.5 per attempt.

He's added 124 yards on the ground (second on the Cowboys), while scoring two rushing touchdowns. He's averaging 10.3 yards per game and 3 per attempt.

Javonte Williams averages 79.6 rushing yards per game through 12 games (955 total yards to rank sixth in the NFL), while scoring eight rushing touchdowns.

Williams has added 31 receptions (2.6 per game) for 128 yards (10.7 per game) with two receiving touchdowns. He's been targeted 42 times in the passing attack.

George Pickens has totaled 1,142 receiving yards (second in the NFL) and eight touchdowns (third in the NFL) on 73 receptions (seventh in the NFL), while being targeted 105 times this season.

CeeDee Lamb has 51 catches for 744 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He averages 6.4 yards per game through eight games and has been targeted 81 times.

Defense

So far in 2025, Kenneth Murray has amassed 70 tackles, four TFL, and one sack through 12 games.

Quinnen Williams has registered 2.5 sacks in addition to his nine TFL and 41 tackles over 11 games.

Daron Bland has intercepted one pass on top of 62 tackles, two TFL, and five passes defended in the 2025 season.

Shemar James ' stat sheet includes 55 tackles, two TFL, and one sack in nine games

