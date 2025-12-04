National Football League
NFL: NOV 27 Chiefs at Cowboys
National Football League

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

Updated Dec. 4, 2025 8:58 a.m. ET

At Ford Field on Thursday, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions (7-5) face Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) in a matchup featuring two of the brightest stars in the NFL, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Lions sport the 15th-ranked defense this year (22.8 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking third-best with 29.2 points per game. On defense, the Cowboys are a bottom-five unit, giving up 28.5 points per game (second-worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on offense, generating 29.3 points per contest (second-best).

Find out how to watch this matchup on TV in the article below.

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys

  • When: Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
  • Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Lions vs. Cowboys: Head-to-Head

  • Dallas has defeated Detroit four times in the past five matchups.
  • Dallas has put up 9 fewer points than Detroit in their past five games.

Lions' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/7/2025at PackersL 27-13CBS
9/14/2025BearsW 52-21FOX
9/22/2025at RavensW 38-30ABC/ESPN
9/28/2025BrownsW 34-10FOX
10/5/2025at BengalsW 37-24FOX
10/12/2025at ChiefsL 30-17NBC
10/20/2025BuccaneersW 24-9ABC/ESPN
11/2/2025VikingsL 27-24FOX
11/9/2025at CommandersW 44-22FOX
11/16/2025at EaglesL 16-9NBC/Peacock
11/23/2025GiantsW 34-27FOX
11/27/2025PackersL 31-24FOX
12/4/2025Cowboys-Amazon Prime Video
12/14/2025at Rams-FOX
12/21/2025Steelers-CBS
12/25/2025at Vikings-Netflix
TBDat Bears--

Lions Stats & Insights

  • Detroit is totaling 238.2 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. The defense ranks 17th, surrendering 212.5 passing yards per contest.
  • The Lions own the 11th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (103.7 rushing yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with 138.1 rushing yards per game.
  • Detroit owns the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league at +5, forcing 13 turnovers (21st in NFL) while turning it over eight times (second in NFL).

Lions Key Players

  • In 12 games for the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs has posted 1,019 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.
  • In 12 games, Jared Goff has thrown for 3,025 yards (252.1 yards per game) to go along with 25 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.
  • St. Brown has been a key piece of the Lions' passing attack in 2025, tallying 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cowboys' 2025 Schedule

DateOpponentScoreTV
9/4/2025at EaglesL 24-20NBC
9/14/2025GiantsW 40-37FOX
9/21/2025at BearsL 31-14FOX
9/28/2025PackersT 40-40NBC
10/5/2025at JetsW 37-22FOX
10/12/2025at PanthersL 30-27FOX
10/19/2025CommandersW 44-22FOX
10/26/2025at BroncosL 44-24CBS
11/3/2025CardinalsL 27-17ABC/ESPN
11/17/2025at RaidersW 33-16ABC/ESPN
11/23/2025EaglesW 24-21FOX
11/27/2025ChiefsW 31-28CBS
12/4/2025at Lions-Amazon Prime Video
12/14/2025Vikings-NBC/Peacock
12/21/2025Chargers-FOX
12/25/2025at Commanders-Netflix
TBDat Giants--

Cowboys Stats & Insights

  • While Dallas' pass defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking third-worst by giving up 251.5 passing yards per game, its offense ranks best with 271.3 passing yards per contest.
  • The Cowboys rank 13th in the NFL with 121.8 rushing yards per game on offense, and they rank 20th with 124.7 rushing yards given up per game on defense.
  • After forcing 10 turnovers (26th in NFL) and turning the ball over 15 times (18th in NFL) this season, Dallas owns the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -5.

Cowboys Key Players

  • In 12 games, Dak Prescott has passed for 3,261 yards (271.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.
  • On the ground, Williams has scored eight touchdowns and picked up 955 yards (79.6 per game).
  • In 12 games, George Pickens has 73 catches for 1,142 yards (95.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

