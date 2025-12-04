How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys on Thursday Night Football: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

At Ford Field on Thursday, Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions (7-5) face Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) in a matchup featuring two of the brightest stars in the NFL, beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Lions sport the 15th-ranked defense this year (22.8 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking third-best with 29.2 points per game. On defense, the Cowboys are a bottom-five unit, giving up 28.5 points per game (second-worst). Fortunately, they are thriving on offense, generating 29.3 points per contest (second-best).

How to Watch Lions vs. Cowboys

When: Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Live Box Score: Fox Sports

Lions vs. Cowboys: Head-to-Head

Dallas has defeated Detroit four times in the past five matchups.

Dallas has put up 9 fewer points than Detroit in their past five games.

Lions' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2025 at Packers L 27-13 CBS 9/14/2025 Bears W 52-21 FOX 9/22/2025 at Ravens W 38-30 ABC/ESPN 9/28/2025 Browns W 34-10 FOX 10/5/2025 at Bengals W 37-24 FOX 10/12/2025 at Chiefs L 30-17 NBC 10/20/2025 Buccaneers W 24-9 ABC/ESPN 11/2/2025 Vikings L 27-24 FOX 11/9/2025 at Commanders W 44-22 FOX 11/16/2025 at Eagles L 16-9 NBC/Peacock 11/23/2025 Giants W 34-27 FOX 11/27/2025 Packers L 31-24 FOX 12/4/2025 Cowboys - Amazon Prime Video 12/14/2025 at Rams - FOX 12/21/2025 Steelers - CBS 12/25/2025 at Vikings - Netflix TBD at Bears - -

Lions Stats & Insights

Detroit is totaling 238.2 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. The defense ranks 17th, surrendering 212.5 passing yards per contest.

The Lions own the 11th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (103.7 rushing yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with 138.1 rushing yards per game.

Detroit owns the seventh-ranked turnover margin in the league at +5, forcing 13 turnovers (21st in NFL) while turning it over eight times (second in NFL).

Lions Key Players

In 12 games for the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs has posted 1,019 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

In 12 games, Jared Goff has thrown for 3,025 yards (252.1 yards per game) to go along with 25 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

St. Brown has been a key piece of the Lions' passing attack in 2025, tallying 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns.

Cowboys' 2025 Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/4/2025 at Eagles L 24-20 NBC 9/14/2025 Giants W 40-37 FOX 9/21/2025 at Bears L 31-14 FOX 9/28/2025 Packers T 40-40 NBC 10/5/2025 at Jets W 37-22 FOX 10/12/2025 at Panthers L 30-27 FOX 10/19/2025 Commanders W 44-22 FOX 10/26/2025 at Broncos L 44-24 CBS 11/3/2025 Cardinals L 27-17 ABC/ESPN 11/17/2025 at Raiders W 33-16 ABC/ESPN 11/23/2025 Eagles W 24-21 FOX 11/27/2025 Chiefs W 31-28 CBS 12/4/2025 at Lions - Amazon Prime Video 12/14/2025 Vikings - NBC/Peacock 12/21/2025 Chargers - FOX 12/25/2025 at Commanders - Netflix TBD at Giants - -

Cowboys Stats & Insights

While Dallas' pass defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking third-worst by giving up 251.5 passing yards per game, its offense ranks best with 271.3 passing yards per contest.

The Cowboys rank 13th in the NFL with 121.8 rushing yards per game on offense, and they rank 20th with 124.7 rushing yards given up per game on defense.

After forcing 10 turnovers (26th in NFL) and turning the ball over 15 times (18th in NFL) this season, Dallas owns the 26th-ranked turnover margin of -5.

Cowboys Key Players

In 12 games, Dak Prescott has passed for 3,261 yards (271.8 per game), with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.3%.

On the ground, Williams has scored eight touchdowns and picked up 955 yards (79.6 per game).

In 12 games, George Pickens has 73 catches for 1,142 yards (95.2 per game) and eight touchdowns.

