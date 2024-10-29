National Football League Ravens acquire WR Diontae Johnson from Panthers Published Oct. 29, 2024 2:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Baltimore Ravens are loading up their wide receiver room.

Diontae Johnson has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Ravens, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday. The Panthers will receive a fifth-round pick but will also send the Ravens a sixth-round selection as part of the deal, ESPN reported.

Baltimore's offense has been among the best in football amid its 5-3 start. However, its wide receiver room hasn't been overly productive. Zay Flowers is the only Ravens wide receiver who is averaging more than three receptions per game this season.

Johnson put up solid numbers in his first season with the Panthers despite the team's uneven quarterback situation. He has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games.

Prior to joining the Panthers in the offseason, Johnson spent the first five seasons of his career with the Ravens' top rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina gave up cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire Johnson from Pittsburgh.

This is a developing story.

