Ravens acquire WR Diontae Johnson from Panthers
The Baltimore Ravens are loading up their wide receiver room.
Diontae Johnson has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Ravens, FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday. The Panthers will receive a fifth-round pick but will also send the Ravens a sixth-round selection as part of the deal, ESPN reported.
Baltimore's offense has been among the best in football amid its 5-3 start. However, its wide receiver room hasn't been overly productive. Zay Flowers is the only Ravens wide receiver who is averaging more than three receptions per game this season.
Johnson put up solid numbers in his first season with the Panthers despite the team's uneven quarterback situation. He has 30 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games.
Prior to joining the Panthers in the offseason, Johnson spent the first five seasons of his career with the Ravens' top rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Carolina gave up cornerback Donte Jackson and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft to acquire Johnson from Pittsburgh.
This is a developing story.
NFL top-10 rankings: Chiefs still on top; Texans, Packers jump; Vikings, Ravens drop
2024 NFL Week 8 betting recap: 'We had our best day in weeks'
2024 NFL Playoff Picture: Surprising Broncos, Commanders surge; Cowboys take hit
Jayden Daniels pulls off Maryland Miracle; Dak Prescott continues cold streak
Bills are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and what else we learned in Week 8
Cowboys DE Sam Williams suspended 3 games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
2024 NFL trade deadline tracker: The latest deals across the league
CB Tyrique Stevenson apologizes for taunting Commanders fans before Bears lost on Hail Mary
2024 NFL Thanksgiving Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
