Texans trade up to select Will Anderson; draft profile and scouting report

The Houston Texans added what they hope will be a defensive pillar on Thursday night, trading up to select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

ESPN reported that Houston traded the No. 12 and 33 pick and its 2024 first- and third-rounder to the Arizona Cardinals for No. 3 and 105.

This comes after the team selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2.

Anderson, 21, is coming off a stellar run with the Crimson Tide. Across his three-year career, Anderson totaled 34.5 sacks, which is second in school history behind Derrick Thomas. Last season, Anderson totaled 51.0 total tackles, 10.0 sacks and one interception.

One year ago, Anderson totaled 101.0 total tackles and 17.5 sacks, helping him finish fifth in 2021 Heisman Voting.

Here's what FOX Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang had to say about Anderson:

Overview: Anderson signed with Alabama as a consensus four-star recruit out of Georgia and has simply dominated college football since that time, ranking second in both career sacks (34.5 sacks) and tackles for loss (62) to only the late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas in the Crimson Tide's long, storied history. He earned the starting role at "Jack" linebacker as a true freshman in 2020, racking up 52 tackles, as well as 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, each of which led the Tide and ranked third, overall, in the SEC. Anderson enjoyed one of the greatest individual seasons in modern college football history as a true sophomore in 2021, winning unanimous All-American honors, as well as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy (given annually to the nation's top defender) with a jaw-dropping 102 tackles, including 34.5 for loss and 17.5 sacks.

Though his numbers dropped in 2022 (51-17-10), the respect for Anderson's impact was shown by the fact that he not only repeated as the Nagurski winner (joining former Northwestern linebacker and current head coach Pat Fitzgerald as the only two-time winner in the award's nearly 30-year history) and also took home the LOTT Impact Trophy, Bednarik Award and Rotary Lombardi, as well. With all due respect to recent top draft picks, Anderson is the most celebrated defensive prospect to enter the NFL since Myles Garrett was selected No. 1 overall back in 2017.

Areas of Strength: A remarkably gifted athlete but an even better football player because of his toughness, technique and impressive natural power. Quick enough to challenge tackles with his speed rush alone and does a nice job of turning the corner efficiently or slipping between gaps (as necessary on that particular snap), showing excellent coordination between his upper and lower halves. Anderson attacks rush reps almost like a receiver running routes, utilizing terrific footwork to leave the opposition stumbling. He gets into the backfield so quickly and with such little wasted movement that pass-blockers have very little time to recover if he gets even the slightest advantage on them. He has terrific straight-line speed for the position to track down ball carriers from behind and has excellent core strength, rarely being knocked to the ground despite frequently giving up 75-plus pounds.

His instincts are top-notch, with Anderson seeing cuts, traps and misdirection coming and reacting in real time, suggesting that he could continue to be moved around in the NFL. Revered by the Alabama staff for his commitment. Characterized as "dog-ass competitor" by Nick Saban, which to a head coach is about as complimentary as all of those awards Anderson won at Alabama …

Areas of Concern: Despite his hype, Anderson is not without his blemishes. While much more powerful than his height and weight would suggest, he can get pushed off the line in the running game. Further, he isn't quite as twitchy off the snap as some of the others on this list and is so effective with his initial move that he seems almost surprised when it doesn't work, struggling to incorporate secondary counters during that snap. He was moved around a lot at Alabama, with creative scheming providing him advantageous matchups and was, of course, protected with great talent around him, as well. For all his talent and production, Anderson registered just a single forced fumble over his college career.

Bottom Line: Sure, with three years of tape to poke holes into, there are some concerns with Anderson, but the proof is in the pudding. Anderson was — and remains — the best defensive player in this class. He is a Day One NFL star with the leadership skills to be a true franchise cornerstone.

Grade: Top-five player

