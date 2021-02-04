National Football League
National Football League

Nick Wright's Super Bowl LV Most Important Player Pyramid

1 hour ago

Originally, Nick Wright planned to rank all 105 playmakers facing off in Super Bowl LV.

However, that would be one large pyramid, so instead, Wright settled on a seven-tiered list featuring 28 players, ranked from most important on the top to least on the bottom.

Now, Wright is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, but don't worry, he included a fair share of valuable Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, too.

Let's see who made the cut.

ROW 7

Members: Bucs WR Chris Godwin, Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bucs RB Ronald Jones, Bucs TE Cameron Brate, Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Nick's take: "Those are offensive — I don't want to say role players, but offensive guys that I don't think either team is leaning on. They don't have to have a huge game – but would love them to."

ROW 6

Members: Bucs DT Vita Vea, Chiefs DE Frank Clark, Bucs LB Lavonte David, Bucs LB Devin White, Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen

Nick's take: "The same thing, but on the defensive side of the ball – very good defensive players. Role defensive players. Good defensive players."

ROW 5

Members: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski, Chiefs K Harrison Butker, Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs, Bucs G Ali Marpet, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

Nick's take: "Guys that could make monster-splash plays. I'm looking at you Gronk. I'm looking at you, Sammy Watkins ... That is a kicker in there, Harrison Butker, but not for good reasons."

ROW 4

Members: Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett, Bucs WR Mike Evans, Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu

Nick's take: "If Shaq Barrett and Mike Evans have big games, the Bucs can win. If Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu have big games, the Chiefs can blow the Bucs out."

ROW 3

Members: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Bucs OL Jason Pierre-Paul, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Nick's take: "All three of these guys will make an impact, potentially game-changing plays. JPP coming off the edge, Hill getting loose deep, Kelce coming over the middle repeatedly."

ROW 2

Members: Bucs QB Tom Brady, Chiefs OT Mike Remmers

Nick's take: "Obviously, Tom Brady is one of the most important people in this game. You might say, 'Who the hell is that next to Tom Brady?' That is Mike Remmers – he is now the Chiefs' starting left tackle ... because he is replacing Eric Fisher."

ROW 1

Member: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Nick's take: "And then, obviously, the most important player in the game, Patrick Mahomes."

