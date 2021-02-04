National Football League Nick Wright's Super Bowl LV Most Important Player Pyramid 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Originally, Nick Wright planned to rank all 105 playmakers facing off in Super Bowl LV.

However, that would be one large pyramid, so instead, Wright settled on a seven-tiered list featuring 28 players, ranked from most important on the top to least on the bottom.

Now, Wright is a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, but don't worry, he included a fair share of valuable Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, too.

Let's see who made the cut.

ROW 7

Members: Bucs WR Chris Godwin, Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman, Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Bucs RB Ronald Jones, Bucs TE Cameron Brate, Bucs WR Antonio Brown

Nick's take: "Those are offensive — I don't want to say role players, but offensive guys that I don't think either team is leaning on. They don't have to have a huge game – but would love them to."

ROW 6

Members: Bucs DT Vita Vea, Chiefs DE Frank Clark, Bucs LB Lavonte David, Bucs LB Devin White, Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen

Nick's take: "The same thing, but on the defensive side of the ball – very good defensive players. Role defensive players. Good defensive players."

ROW 5

Members: Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski, Chiefs K Harrison Butker, Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs, Bucs G Ali Marpet, Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

Nick's take: "Guys that could make monster-splash plays. I'm looking at you Gronk. I'm looking at you, Sammy Watkins ... That is a kicker in there, Harrison Butker, but not for good reasons."

ROW 4

Members: Chiefs DT Chris Jones, Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett, Bucs WR Mike Evans, Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu

Nick's take: "If Shaq Barrett and Mike Evans have big games, the Bucs can win. If Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu have big games, the Chiefs can blow the Bucs out."

ROW 3

Members: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, Bucs OL Jason Pierre-Paul, Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Nick's take: "All three of these guys will make an impact, potentially game-changing plays. JPP coming off the edge, Hill getting loose deep, Kelce coming over the middle repeatedly."

ROW 2

Members: Bucs QB Tom Brady, Chiefs OT Mike Remmers

Nick's take: "Obviously, Tom Brady is one of the most important people in this game. You might say, 'Who the hell is that next to Tom Brady?' That is Mike Remmers – he is now the Chiefs' starting left tackle ... because he is replacing Eric Fisher."

ROW 1

Member: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Nick's take: "And then, obviously, the most important player in the game, Patrick Mahomes."

