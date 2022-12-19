National Football League
Should Cowboys be concerned after Jaguars loss, Texans close call
National Football League

Should Cowboys be concerned after Jaguars loss, Texans close call

23 mins ago

The Dallas Cowboys (10-4) clinched an NFC playoff berth Sunday, but they also put together another discouraging performance.

One week after squeaking out a win against the 1-12-1 Houston Texans, a game in which they trailed late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys blew a 17-point lead in the second half to the 6-8 Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas' collapse was punctuated in overtime by Jags safety Rayshawn Jenkins corralling a deflected pass from Dak Prescott and taking it to the house. It was one of two picks for Prescott, who also threw three touchdowns. Conversely, Trevor Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns and Jacksonville amassed 192 yards on the ground, including 103 from Travis Etienne.

Naturally, people are pointing fingers at all parts of Mike McCarthy's team.

"Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe called Prescott "inconsistent" but said "70%" of the blame for Sunday's spiral is on Dallas' defense.

"No matter how bad Dak played with those two interceptions in the third quarter and overtime, he did give this defense, this talked about historically great defense, a 17-point lead," Sharpe said. "But the guy that [they] miss the most is Anthony Brown cause you saw what Zay Jones was doing to the other corner, Bossman Fat [Kelvin Joseph]: [He] ate his lunch. [They're] in trouble."

Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys' 40-34 loss to Jaguars

Dak Prescott throws OT pick-six in Cowboys' 40-34 loss to Jaguars
Skip Bayless shares whom he blames most for the Cowboys' collapse.

Dallas' defense has been sharp in many regards, surrendering just 191.6 passing yards (second in NFL) and 19.2 points (seventh) per game this season. But the unit is allowing 133.1 rushing yards (25th), as well. 

Last week, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questioned whether the NFC-leading Philadelphia Eagles' success this season has more to do with third-year quarterback Jalen Hurts' progression or the team's loaded roster.

Skip Bayless felt like Dallas overlooked the Jags and was already thinking about Saturday's date with the 13-1 Eagles.

"[They've] been looking ahead to the Philadelphia Eagles actually since the game in Philadelphia in which they trailed only 21-17 early in the fourth quarter with Cooper Rush at quarterback," Bayless said. 

Despite the defeat, Bayless is still a staunch believer in the Cowboys. 

"I said NFC Championship Game or bust and I'm hanging in there," Bayless said. "I've seen far more explosive than I've seen disastrous. Yesterday was a big combination of both, but it was mostly disastrous. It was flat-out disturbing. … I'm hanging in because I keep clinging to glass half full."

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Read more from the World Cup:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Trevor Lawrence is the next big thing; Patriots, Colts suffer meltdowns: NFL notes and analysis
National Football League

Trevor Lawrence is the next big thing; Patriots, Colts suffer meltdowns: NFL notes and analysis

1 hour ago
49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams
National Football League

49ers rise, Cowboys fall in Bucky Brooks' top 10 NFL teams

1 hour ago
Eagles' Jalen Hurts uncertain to play Saturday vs. Cowboys
National Football League

Eagles' Jalen Hurts uncertain to play Saturday vs. Cowboys

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 16: Early lines for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 16: Early lines for every game

2 hours ago
The NFC South is very close. Here's how each team could win it and make playoffs
National Football League

The NFC South is very close. Here's how each team could win it and make playoffs

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes